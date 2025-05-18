Phillies’ Postseason Hopes Take Major Blow With Today’s Announcement

In a season rife with bullpen struggles for the Philadelphia Phillies, left-handed reliever José Alvarado had been one of the bright spots.

Now, the Phillies are left with an even bigger mess.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today in a short news release that Alvarado has been suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for exogenous Testosterone, a performance-enhancing substance. Alvarado’s transgression violates Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, and the release indicated that his suspension will be effective immediately.

In addition, as noted in a post to X (formerly Twitter) by MLB analyst Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Alvarado will not be allowed to compete in the postseason should the Phillies qualify.

“The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program, and are disappointed to hear today’s news of Jose’s violation,” the Phillies said in a statement.

After a disappointing 2024 season that saw a concerning decline in his strikeout rate, Alvarado recharged during the winter months and reported to spring training in what he said was a much better frame of mind.

“I feel like I’m stronger than the last few years,” Alvarado said. “I’m stronger mentally and physically.”

And it showed.

For a bullpen that entered the Phillies’ game on Sunday against Pittsburgh with the seventh-worst ERA in baseball (4.66), Alvarado had been arguably the team’s most consistent and reliable reliever. In 20 appearances, which is tied with Matt Strahm for most on the team, Alvarado is 4-1 with seven saves in seven opportunities and a 2.70 ERA, striking out 25 batters against just four walks.

Although Jordan Romano has slowly worked his way into shape after a deeply concerning start to the season, MLB insiders have stressed the need for the Phillies to seek bullpen help via the trade market. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter recently examined the “top MLB trade targets and candidates” for all 30 teams, strongly suggesting that Philadelphia needed to acquire a few late-inning pitchers to boost its playoff hopes.

“(T)he bullpen as a whole needs at least one more high-leverage arm to lean on to make a title push,” Reuter surmised.

Alvarado’s suspension, and subsequent unavailability for the postseason, turns that suggested need into a glaring hole. The immediate question becomes, how does Philadelphia fill it?

Phillies Must Address Bullpen Mess With Loss of Jose Alvarado to Suspension

Among the top relief pitchers thought to be trade targets this season, Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals has topped most lists. However, the Cardinals have been one of MLB’s hottest teams in recent weeks and trail Chicago by just one game in the NL Central, raising the suggestion that St. Louis will be a buyer at this season’s trade deadline.

Reuter’s article lists Pete Fairbanks of Tampa Bay and Jake Bird of Colorado as possibilities. Other potential targets include Kenley Jansen and Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels, as well as Kyle Finnegan of Washington and David Bednar of Pittsburgh.

But regardless of how the Phillies choose to proceed, it’s obvious that Alvarado’s disappointing misdeed has put his team into a very difficult situation.