Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Player Owed $30 Million By The Team

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up their final series of the 2026 regular season.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) by a score of 2-0.

Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Player Owed $30 Million

J.T. Realmuto finished with no hits in three at-bats.

He has been struggling as of late.

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com wrote: “J.T. Realmuto is hitless in his last 31 at-bats. It’s the longest hitless streak by a Phillies player since Brandon Marsh went 0-for-31 from March 31-April 16, 2025. Last hitless streak longer was Rhys Hoskins’ 0-for-33 from June 5-15, 2021.”

It’s worth noting that the Phillies owe Realmuto $15 million per year until the end of the 2028 season.

He is in the middle of his 8th season playing for the franchise.

Prior to the Phillies, Realmuto (who is a three-time All-Star) spent the first five years of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Realmuto is currently batting .206 with 84 hits, 11 home runs, 50 RBIs, 51 runs and three stolen bases in 121 games.

He will turn 36 in March.

Social Media On Realmuto

Here’s what people have been saying about Realmuto on social media:

@FrankKlose: “J.T. Realmuto has played way too much this year. At 35 years old, he’s gotta be fatigued at this point. Third most games behind the plate in MLB. Contreras is 28, Wells is 27.”

@BoopStats: “JT Realmuto is the 24th non-pitcher we could find in Phillies history to have an 0-for-30 stretch . . .”

@HowieBurner: “I love JT Realmuto. Giving him that extension at that price is moronic and it was at the time. Everyone saw this regression coming from a thousand miles away and their refusal to limit the amount of games he caught over the last few years by having 0 decent backups led to this”

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They are the second-place team in the National League East with an 87-73 record in 160 games.

At home, the Phillies have gone 42-37 in 79 games.