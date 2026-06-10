Phillies Announce Injury Update on 28-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Blue Jays Series

The Philadelphia Phillies have continued their stunning early-season turnaround, as their record sits at 36-31 heading into play on Wednesday after a disastrous start to the year. Considering how the Phillies are already nine games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East division, they may have to settle for a wild-card spot, but they would gladly take that, considering how things appeared to be unfolding just a month-and-a-half ago.

Things are trending in the right direction for Philadelphia, and that is certainly the case when it comes to the injury front, as the team has gotten several key contributors back over the past few weeks. And based on the latest update from the team, it sounds like left-handed relief pitcher Kyle Backhus is also close to finding his way back on the field.

Kyle Backhus Begins Rehab Assignment for the Phillies

With its lineup struggling, Philly has been forced to rely on its pitching staff early on this season. Cristopher Sanchez is leading the way with a Cy Young-caliber season, but he’s getting quite a bit of support from both the starting rotation and the bullpen. If the Phillies’ lineup can get going, this team could become very dangerous, very fast.

Backhus is a key member of the bullpen who was beginning to find his way, only to land on the injured list. After making his major league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, Backhus found his way to the Phillies, and he’s posted a 4.66 ERA through 9.2 innings of work this year.

Left elbow inflammation landed Backhus on the injured list towards the end of April, and he’s been working his way back to full health ever since then. It sounds like his work has paid off, as Backhus began a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Tuesday night, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out two in an inning of work.

“LHP Kyle Backhus (left elbow inflammation) will begin a rehab assignment tonight with Lehigh Valley (AAA),” the Phillies shared in a post on X Tuesday afternoon.

Phillies Preparing for Kyle Backhus’ Injury Return

Backhus hasn’t been outstanding by any stretch of the imagination this season, but he’s a strong option to use against left-handed hitters, which is something the Phillies could use right now. If Backhus can settle in and carve out a role himself in the bullpen, he could become a real weapon for Philadelphia as the year unfolds.

In the meantime, Philly will look to continue winning games at a high rate until Backhus finds his way to the majors. The team certainly isn’t going to rush him back, considering how worrisome elbow injuries can be for pitchers, but the bullpen could obviously use a fresh arm once Backhus is fully healthy. Philadelphia will look to take down the Toronto Blue Jays in its upcoming contest on Wednesday night, which would give it its third-straight series victory.