Phillies Make Kyle Schwarber Change During Astros Series

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of baseball’s most consistent teams once again in 2026, and on the back of eight wins in their last 12 games, they’re getting ready for a potentially deep run in the post-season.

With a record of 81-64, the Phillies are currently well entrenched at the top of the National League Wild Card standings, and with just a few weeks before the playoffs begin, they’re looking to build genuine momentum. Unfortunately, they lost game one of their series against the Houston Astros, and ahead of a pivotal game two on Wednesday, the team have made a change with one of their biggest stars.

Kyle Schwarber Set to Play First Base Against Houston

For much of his career in Philadelphia, Kyle Schwarber has served as the Designated Hitter of the Phillies, and before that, he played plenty of outfield for the Chicago Cubs, with most of his damage as a player coming at the plate.

Since arriving in Philadelphia however, he’s gotten the odd game at first base to give other players a rest, and in 2026, that’s happened more frequently, as he’s taken 18 bats at first as opposed to just 8 total in the outfield. On Wednesday however, we’ll see him man first once again, as the team have announced their lineup for the game with Schwarber at first while Bryce Harper serves as the DH, giving him a day off from RF/1B.

This is a move that likely won’t happen in the post-season, but heading into the playoffs, getting players rest days as DH while playing Schwarber in the field certainly won’t hurt the team as they look to see their run into October baseball with a team that’s 100% healthy.

Can Schwarber Lead the Phillies Back to the World Series?

To the surprise of no one, Schwarber’s production at the plate in 2026 has continued in incredible fashion, with the 33-year-old posting an OPS of .884 alongside 43 home runs and 88 RBI in 139 games played.

In the leadoff role, he’s revolutionized the way that Major League Baseball teams like to construct their lineup, and with one of the deepest lineups in the sport behind him with Harper, Luis Arraez, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott, this is a team that nobody in the NL wants to see come October.

Schwarber plays a huge role in that given how often he gets on base and hits for incredible power, with an average of 32 home runs per season in his big league career to date, and with their superstar slugger leading the way, this is a team that’s seen as a genuine threat in the National League this season, even up against the might of the Los Angeles Dodgers.