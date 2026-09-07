Kyle Schwarber Makes Phillies History in Win Over Braves

All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber made history in the Philadelphia Phillies‘ 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. His game-winning home run in the eighth inning was the 230th as a Phillie.

That breaks Ryan Howard’s record for most home runs over a five-year span with the franchise. Howard’s best five-year run with the long ball came from 2006-2010. He slugged 229 home runs over that stretch, helping the Phillies win a championship in 2008.

Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies Tenure

The Phillies originally signed Kyle Schwarber to a four-year, $79 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. That’s a deal that aged very well for the team over its duration. Schwarber finished second in last year’s MVP race after hitting a National League-leading 56 home runs.

He re-signed with the club on a five-year, $150 million deal to reprise his role as the team’s top power threat. Schwarber is on track to repeat as the NL’s home run champion.

In his five seasons with the Phillies, Schwarber has launched at least 38 home runs. He’s crushed at least 40 in four of his five seasons in Philadelphia. It makes sense, since Citizens Bank Park has the highest three-year rolling park factor on left-handed home runs, according to Statcast.

Kyle Schwarber Chases Babe Ruth Home Run Record

There is still one more record for Schwarber to chase: most home runs in his first five years with a new team. He’s still five home runs shy of Babe Ruth’s 1919-1923 home run total with the New York Yankees, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs.

Most home runs in first 5 seasons with a team: Babe Ruth, NYY: 235Kyle Schwarber, PHI: 230Mark McGwire, STL: 220Ralph Kiner, PIT: 215Alex Rodriguez, NYY: 208David Ortiz, BOS: 208Albert Pujols, STL: 201 https://t.co/0NGsDtLPGN — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 7, 2026

Schwarber has 18 games to try to pass the Babe on that list. He’s currently on a hot streak, slugging home runs in three consecutive games against the Braves.