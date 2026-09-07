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Kyle Schwarber Makes Phillies History in Win Over Braves

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Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 7: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts at home plate after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber made history in the Philadelphia Phillies‘ 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. His game-winning home run in the eighth inning was the 230th as a Phillie.

That breaks Ryan Howard’s record for most home runs over a five-year span with the franchise. Howard’s best five-year run with the long ball came from 2006-2010. He slugged 229 home runs over that stretch, helping the Phillies win a championship in 2008.

Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies Tenure

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyKyle Schwarber passed Ryan Howard for most home runs in a five-year span for the Phillies in a 1-0 win over the Braves. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

The Phillies originally signed Kyle Schwarber to a four-year, $79 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. That’s a deal that aged very well for the team over its duration. Schwarber finished second in last year’s MVP race after hitting a National League-leading 56 home runs.

He re-signed with the club on a five-year, $150 million deal to reprise his role as the team’s top power threat. Schwarber is on track to repeat as the NL’s home run champion.

In his five seasons with the Phillies, Schwarber has launched at least 38 home runs. He’s crushed at least 40 in four of his five seasons in Philadelphia. It makes sense, since Citizens Bank Park has the highest three-year rolling park factor on left-handed home runs, according to Statcast.

Kyle Schwarber Chases Babe Ruth Home Run Record

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyKyle Schwarber’s 230 home runs in the second most in a player’s first five seasons with a new team. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

There is still one more record for Schwarber to chase: most home runs in his first five years with a new team. He’s still five home runs shy of Babe Ruth’s 1919-1923 home run total with the New York Yankees, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs.

Schwarber has 18 games to try to pass the Babe on that list. He’s currently on a hot streak, slugging home runs in three consecutive games against the Braves.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Kyle Schwarber Makes Phillies History in Win Over Braves

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