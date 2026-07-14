Kyle Schwarber’s Message to Jordan Walker After Home Run Derby Goes Viral

Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Jordan Walker met in the championship round of the Home Run Derby on Monday night, with Schwarber setting the pace by hitting 11 home runs in his 15 swings.

Yet, it wasn’t enough. Walker rallied off six consecutive home runs to surge past Schwarber and claim the Home Run Derby title at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Schwarber’s Classy Message to Walker

Moments after Walker hit his 12th home run to seal the victory, he made his way over to Schwarber, who had watched the dramatic comeback unfold from the sidelines.

MLB captured the interaction, including Schwarber’s immediate message to the Cardinals slugger.

As they embraced, Schwarber said, “Way to lock it in, man. Way to lock it in.”

Check it out:

All love between Jordan Walker and Kyle Schwarber after an unbelievable @TMobile #HRDerby Finals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KzRWTE9OJG — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2026

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

@VeraSteelee: “Bro won the Derby and still made time for the wholesome ending.”

@gina_mariee_: “I wanna be mad. But I respect this kid! That was a great battle. Congrats to Jordan and great job, Kyle!!”

@bobhighood94068: “REAL RECOGNIZE REAL. An epic battle of giants ends in pure respect. This is what baseball is all about.”

@Rockyus1688: “Love to see this. Nothing but respect.”

Schwarber & Walker’s Comments

After the event, both competitors spoke to the media. For Walker, the victory made him the first player in Cardinals franchise history to win the Home Run Derby.

“I can’t even describe how it means to win it,” Walker said. “It was a lot of swings, a lot of pressure, but I think I just had fun no matter what. Every round I was having a good time.”

Schwarber, meanwhile, has now endured several heartbreaking Home Run Derby losses throughout his career. Even after hitting 11 home runs in 15 swings, he knew Walker was more than capable of making a run.

“I knew I was in a good position, but I know anything can happen, too,” Schwarber said. “And Jordan was unbelievable there … so you can’t say enough about how he was able to kind of slow the moment down and lock it in.”