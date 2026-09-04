Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber News Before Braves Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up for a massive four-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have a golden opportunity to get closer to the Braves for the first place spot in the NL East, so they will be looking to take advantage of it.

The Phillies’ lineup for their series opener against the Braves has now been announced. Among the players who will have a different role for this matchup is slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber News

Schwarber will once again be the Phillies’ leadoff hitter for their series opener against Atlanta. Although this is the case, he will have a different role for this game.

This is because Schwarber will be Philadelphia’s DH for their matchup against the Braves. This comes after he played first base in their most recent game.

Here is the Phillies’ full batting order for their Friday game against the Braves.

K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

E. Sosa LF

B. Stott 3B

J. Realmuto C

D. Hill CF

Phillies’ Schwarber Looking to Have Bounce-Back Game vs. Braves

Schwarber is entering this game with the hope of bouncing back. This is because he struggled at the plate in Philadelphia’s most recent game, as he went 0-for-4 and struck out two times.

When noting that Schwarber is a star power hitter, there is no question that he has the potential to regroup against Atlanta. He has been in the middle of another excellent season for Philadelphia this year, as he has posted 40 home runs, 83 RBI, and a .240 batting average.