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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber News Before Braves Series

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Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts to his out against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 28, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up for a massive four-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have a golden opportunity to get closer to the Braves for the first place spot in the NL East, so they will be looking to take advantage of it.

The Phillies’ lineup for their series opener against the Braves has now been announced. Among the players who will have a different role for this matchup is slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber News

Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 01: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on September 01, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phillies defeated the Diamondbacks 7-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Schwarber will once again be the Phillies’ leadoff hitter for their series opener against Atlanta. Although this is the case, he will have a different role for this game.

This is because Schwarber will be Philadelphia’s DH for their matchup against the Braves. This comes after he played first base in their most recent game.

Here is the Phillies’ full batting order for their Friday game against the Braves.

K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

E. Sosa LF

B. Stott 3B

J. Realmuto C

D. Hill CF

Phillies’ Schwarber Looking to Have Bounce-Back Game vs. Braves

St. Louis Cardinals v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his helmet in reaction to his walk off two RBI home run during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park on August 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bill Streicher/Getty Images)

Schwarber is entering this game with the hope of bouncing back. This is because he struggled at the plate in Philadelphia’s most recent game, as he went 0-for-4 and struck out two times.

When noting that Schwarber is a star power hitter, there is no question that he has the potential to regroup against Atlanta. He has been in the middle of another excellent season for Philadelphia this year, as he has posted 40 home runs, 83 RBI, and a .240 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber News Before Braves Series

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