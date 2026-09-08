Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Ties Ted Williams For All-Time MLB Record

Kyle Schwarber is one of those hitters who feels like he can win a whole baseball game by himself.

And while that’s not really true — for example, the Philadelphia Phillies‘ win on Sunday required a gem from Jesus Luzardo on the mound — it’s closer to true for Schwarber than for almost anyone else in MLB history.

Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves is the perfect example of this, after all.

The Phillies won 1-0.

Their one run came on a Schwarber solo home run in the eighth inning.

And he’s now tied for the most times that’s ever happened in the history of the sport.

Kyle Schwarber MLB History

Schwarber has now won five games 1-0 in his career in which the only run came on a solo home run that he hit.

That’s tied for the most ever.

According to MLB stats guru Sarah Langs, Schwarber has tied Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams in first place on the list:

This is the fifth time in his career that Kyle Schwarber homered in a game that ended 1-0 That ties Ted Williams for the most such homers all-time h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/0NGsDtLPGN — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 7, 2026

Ironically, Schwarber spent a bit of time with the Red Sox. Boston ended up not keeping him around, though, and the lefty slugger worked his way to Philadelphia.

And with the Phillies, Schwarber has blossomed even more into one of the most imposing sluggers in the sport.

A 1-0 Kyle Schwarber Win Is Magic

There’s something particularly crisp about a baseball game that is 0-0 into the late innings, like Phillies-Braves on Sunday.

The innings move by quickly. Balls hit into play are converted into outs. Pitchers continue to come out for yet another inning of work.

For those watching, it can be easy to forget for a while that, at some point, there’s going to have to be a run scored.

The best 0-0 stretches of baseball games feel like that’s exactly how the game is supposed to be played. Why worry about runs when you can just smoothly make every play as it comes in a sort of metronomic rhythm?

But yeah, there needs to be a run. A baseball game could go on forever if a run wasn’t scored, and there’s something incredibly cool about that. Generally, though, people want to go home at some point. They’ve got work in the morning, or kids to get to school the next day. It’s helpful if the game doesn’t stay 0-0 forever.

That’s where Schwarber comes in. There’s an air of inevitability about him, especially when he’s having a season like this one.

When the Phillies need it, it often feels like a matter not of if, but when.

The when on Sunday was in the eighth inning. The what was a classically towering Schwarber blast. And the ending was 1-0, Phillies over Braves, courtesy of Schwarber’s thumping bat.