Trade Proposal Sends Phillies $12 Million Outfielder in 5-Player Swap

The Philadelphia Phillies have built up a six-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East thanks to a 49-26 record. Despite a hot start, the club could use some roster reinforcements before the July 30 trade deadline. Could Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker be a legitimate target for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski?

During a June 21 Bleacher Report live stream, Robbie Hyde shared trade proposals for a handful of MLB stars who could be available. Here’s the hypothetical deal he came up with that would send Tucker to the City of Brotherly Love:

Phillies receive: outfielder Kyle Tucker

Astros receive: shortstop Aidan Miller, outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr., starting pitcher Alex McFarlane and outfielder Carlos De La Cruz

According to MLB.com, Miller (second), Rincones (ninth), McFarlane (14th) and De La Cruz (12th) are all top 15 prospects in 2024 for Philly. This feels like a steep price to pay. However, Tucker’s past track record and current contract situation may allow Houston to have a high asking price for his services if they decide to seriously make him available.

Tucker is making $12 million this season, per Spotrac. He also doesn’t carry any long-term financial commitments yet and is under team control through 2025.

How Tucker Could Help the Phillies’ Current Outfield Situation

According to FanGraphs’ Roster Resource, the Phillies’ starting outfield consists of Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and David Dahl. Johan Rojas has also appeared in 56 games in center field. He was recently demoted to Triple-A to make room for shortstop Trea Turner to get activated off the injured list.

Despite being solid defensively, Rojas slashed .235/.271/.295 in 196 plate appearances. This was accompanied by six extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple and two home runs), 19 RBI, 21 runs scored and 14 steals. Dahl doesn’t seem to be a dependable long-term option, either. He’s posted a .634 OPS through his first 36 plate appearances.

This is where Tucker would provide a huge boost for the Phillies. He boasts big-league experience at both corner outfield spots and is on his way to having a career year in the batter’s box. Through his first 266 trips to the plate, Tucker is hitting .266/.395/.584 with 11 doubles, 19 homers, 40 RBI, 42 runs scored and 10 steals.

Tucker Is Among MLB’s More Underrated Players

The Astros have struggled to a 36-40 record to start 2024. But between 2017 and 2023, they were the class of the American League. Tucker has been a crucial part since his first full season in 2021.

During his first three years as an everyday player, the left-handed slugger produced a .278/.353/.517 line. This has included an average of 30 homers, 34 doubles, 104 RBI, 84 runs scored and 23 steals. This production has helped him compile 14.3 fWAR, which ranks fourth among qualified outfielders from 2021-23, per FanGraphs.

Aaron Judge (17.8 fWAR), Juan Soto (15.8) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (15.0) are the three outfielders ahead of him. They’ve collectively won two MVP Awards during this period. Soto’s production will also play a role in him receiving a lucrative contract once he hits free agency this winter.

Any potential trade that includes four top prospects getting sent out of town for one player will feel like a lot. However, this proposal serves as a reminder of just how good Tucker has been in recent years.