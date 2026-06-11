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Philadelphia Phillies Let Go Of 4-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

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WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: Washington Nationals 2019 first round pick Jackson Rutledge talks to the media before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on June 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They are coming off a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays (on Wednesday).

Phillies Let Go Of 4-Year MLB Player

GettyJackson Rutledge #79 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Phillies are currently off on Thursday.

During the day, they announced that they had made a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Following the deal, the Phillies designated Jackson Rutledge for assignment.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote: “The Phillies have acquired OF Derek Hill and international bonus pool money from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for OF Dylan Campbell and INF Jose Colmenares. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jackson Rutledge was designated for assignment.”

Looking At Rutledge

GettyJackson Rutledge #44 of the Washington Nationals reacts after giving up a triple in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rutledge was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Washington Nationals.

Over 71 career games, the 27-year-old has gone 5-3 with a 6.29 ERA.

GettyJackson Rutledge #79 of the Washington Nationals pitches to the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Before getting claimed by the Phillies, Rutledge had appeared in one game for the Nationals this season.

He did not play in an MLB game for the Phillies.

Nationals Communications had written (on May 10): “The Philadelphia Phillies claimed Jackson Rutledge off outright waivers.”

GettyJackson Rutledge #79 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Nationals Park on June 13, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Over five games with their Triple-A affiliate, Rutledge went 0-0 with a 7.20 ERA.

Considering he was such a recent top pick, it will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on him before the end of the 2026 season.

Phillies Right Now

GettyDon Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on after a 6-3 win over the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 06, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies have done an excellent job of turning their season around after a slow start.

Right now, they are the second-place team in the National League East with a 37-31 record in 68 games.

Over their last ten games, the Phillies have gone 7-3 (and they are 18-14 in 32 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Let Go Of 4-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

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