Philadelphia Phillies Let Go Of 4-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They are coming off a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays (on Wednesday).

Phillies Let Go Of 4-Year MLB Player

The Phillies are currently off on Thursday.

During the day, they announced that they had made a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Following the deal, the Phillies designated Jackson Rutledge for assignment.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote: “The Phillies have acquired OF Derek Hill and international bonus pool money from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for OF Dylan Campbell and INF Jose Colmenares. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jackson Rutledge was designated for assignment.”

Looking At Rutledge

Rutledge was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Washington Nationals.

Over 71 career games, the 27-year-old has gone 5-3 with a 6.29 ERA.

Before getting claimed by the Phillies, Rutledge had appeared in one game for the Nationals this season.

He did not play in an MLB game for the Phillies.

Nationals Communications had written (on May 10): “The Philadelphia Phillies claimed Jackson Rutledge off outright waivers.”

Over five games with their Triple-A affiliate, Rutledge went 0-0 with a 7.20 ERA.

Considering he was such a recent top pick, it will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on him before the end of the 2026 season.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies have done an excellent job of turning their season around after a slow start.

Right now, they are the second-place team in the National League East with a 37-31 record in 68 games.

Over their last ten games, the Phillies have gone 7-3 (and they are 18-14 in 32 games on the road).