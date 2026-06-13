Philadelphia Phillies Announce Lineup Decision After Trade For 7-Year MLB Player

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

The Phillies are coming off a 6-0 loss on Friday.

Derek Hill did not play in the game.

Phillies Announce Lineup Decision After Trade

For Saturday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/13 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Marsh RF E. Sosa LF B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF A. Nola SP”

Hill (who is hitting 9th) will get his first start for the Phillies following the trade.

The 30-year-old had been batting .213 with 17 hits, four home runs, eight RBI’s, 11 runs and seven stolen bases in 50 games for the Chicago White Sox.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on June 11: “The Phillies have acquired OF Derek Hill and international bonus pool money from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for OF Dylan Campbell and INF Jose Colmenares. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jackson Rutledge was designated for assignment.”

Hill’s Background

Hill was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first three seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers.

Following Detroit, Hill had quick stints with the Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins (and White Sox) over seven total seasons.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on June 12: “Prior to tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Phillies announced the following roster moves: Recalled outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. from triple-A Lehigh Valley and will wear No. 17 Placed outfielder Adolis García on the 60-day injured list with a right latissimus dorsi tear Outfielder Derek Hill reported to the club and will wear No. 49 Placed outfielder Steward Berroa on the paternity list”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 37-32 record in 69 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 18-15 in 33 games on the road).