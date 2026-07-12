Phillies Linked to 24-Home Run Slugger to Bolster Offense in Bold Move

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to bolster their lineup ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

Philadelphia is expected to pursue a bat to play in the outfield after Adolis Garcia is out for the season. The Phillies have been connected to several outfielders, and now MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Philadelphia is now showing interest in Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“The Phillies have included Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. among their possible trade targets for a right-handed hitting outfielder, which also includes Angels right fielder Jo Adell. Gurriel, however, is hitting just .222 with two homers, 20 RBI and a .565 OPS in 45 games since opening the season on the IL,” Nightengale wrote.

Gurriel would be an impact hitter for the Phillies and fill the outfield role. Although his defense isn’t the best, he’s proven to be an impact hitter. His career-high is 24 home runs and 82 RBIs, which he did in 2023, but he’s usually good for 15+ home runs and 70+ RBIs.

Gurriel is in the final year of his three-year, $42 million deal with the Diamondbacks, but there is a club option for $14 million next season.

Phillies Need Outfield Help

Philadelphia has a clear need for an outfield bat, especially with Garcia out for the season.

Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN named the outfield as the Phillies’ biggest need.

“Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: The Phillies need outfield help. Brandon Marsh serving as Aramis to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper’s Athos and Porthos has been a nice development, but Justin Crawford hasn’t been the answer, Adolis Garcia is out for the season and Derek Hill has never consistently hit enough to be a long-term solution,” Passan wrote.

There will be several outfielders available, and Gurriel is the latest player the Phillies are interested in.

However, Passan named San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee as the best match for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Drafts High School Shortstop

The 2026 MLB Draft began on Saturday, and the Phillies selected high school shortstop Tyler Spangler with the 36th overall pick.

Philadelphia’s pick dropped 10 spots because they exceeded the second surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax. Despite dropping 10 spots, the Phillies were eager to land Spangler.

“I’m super excited about this one,” Phillies assistant general manager of amateur scouting Brian Barber said on Saturday night. “The opportunity at pick 36 to get a player that we identified going back two years … we saw him play as a high school junior, saw him play all throughout the summer and fall last year, and then obviously this past year got cut short.

“We just think he’s a very good player. It’s a hit-first [tool] right now that still needs to grow into the power, but obviously with his size and strength, we see that being potentially good as well. Shortstop, runs, throws. It’s kind of a total package for us, and just a guy we’re super excited to be able to bring in.”

The Phillies also selected Missouri State outfielder Caden Bogenpohl in the second round. Philadelphia selected Texas Longhorns right-hander Ruger Rojas in the third round and took LSU right-hander Deven Sheerin in the fourth round. The Phillies rounded out Day 1 by picking Kentucky right-hander Jaxon Jelkin.