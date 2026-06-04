Phillies Linked to Trading for 36-Home Run Slugger to Fill Need

The Philadelphia Phillies could look to make a big splash to bolster their offense ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

Philadelphia got off to a slow start, but the team is doing much better and is just outside of a playoff spot. Yet, the Phillies have the talent to not only make the playoffs but also go on a deep run.

So, ahead of the trade deadline, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan linked the team to trading for Baltimore Orioles slugger Taylor Ward.

“Contreras would be great … if he didn’t play the same positions as Schwarber and Harper. There’s Paredes, who could replace Alec Bohm at third base,” Passan wrote. “But seeing as left and right field have been hazmat areas for the Phillies, Ward fits snugly into either spot as well as atop a lineup with Schwarber second, Harper third, and Marsh on cleanup duty. More needs to be done, but that would be a good start for a team with as many everyday holes as the Phillies.”

Ward would add some more power to the lineup and could be an everyday outfielder in either corner, depending on how Don Mattingly wants to play him, as Adolis Garcia has struggled.

Ward is in his first year with the Orioles after being traded there from the Los Angeles Angels. The nine-year MLB veteran is known for his offense, as last season, he hit 36 home runs and had 103 RBIs, which were both career-highs.

Although Ward is only hitting .252 with 2 home runs and 17 RBIs this season, the power should come, and he would be a big addition to the Phillies’ roster.

Phillies Trying to Figure Out How To Salvage Offense

Part of the reason for the Phillies’ struggles this season has been the offense.

With that, Passan expects Philadelphia to be aggressive in pursuing impact hitters through trades before the deadline.

“Considering how good Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh have been, it’s embarrassing that the Phillies have scored fewer runs than Kansas City and Boston. It’s not that the remainder of Philadelphia’s offense is slightly below average,” Passan added.

“It’s that the other six have been downright bad. And so while, yes, a rotation of Skubal, Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo would be the unquestioned best in baseball, it’s fair to wonder how the Phillies plan to salvage their offense.”

As a team, the Phillies are hitting just .225, which ranks 29th, and they rank 29th in runs scored.

Philadelphia Plan to Keep Plugging Away

Although the meat of the Phillies’ order is playing well, Bryce Harper knows everyone will need to start hitting.

The Phillies have struggled offensively this season, but Harper believes the offense needs to start scoring more runs.

“I don’t think, over a course of a season, it’s super sustainable,” Harper said of the Phillies’ offense. “Obviously, we’ve done a good job of late. Our starting pitching has been lights out, and our bullpen has been very good. So obviously, as an offense, we want to score more runs. And we need to score more runs. We’ve just got to keep going, keep plugging.”

Philadelphia is 32-29 and 0.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.