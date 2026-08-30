Phillies Announce Luis Arraez Decision Ahead of Angels Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are eyeing a series sweep against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Phillies had two nail-biting victories earlier in the series. They won Friday’s game 5-3 after Edmundo Sosa hit a go-ahead pinch-hit grand slam in the 9th inning.

Angels outfielder Wade Meckler robbed Bryson Stott of a go-ahead three-run home run earlier in the inning.

Philadelphia was then tied 1-1 in Saturday’s game. They scored 3 runs in the 10th inning and won 4-2.

Phillies Announce Luis Arraez Lineup Decision

The Phillies announced their starting lineup ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Angels. All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez is not in the lineup.

Arraez played in the first two games of the series. He went a combined 2-for-9.

Phillies manager Don Mattingly has opted for a heavy right-handed hitting lineup against the left-handed pitching Yusei Kikuchi.

The Phillies will shift around the infield after sitting Arraez. Stott will start at second base, and Sosa will play.

Philadelphia will also start right-handed hitters Bryan De La Cruz and Derek Hill in the outfield.

Luis Arraez Since Being Traded to Philadelphia

Arraez has picked up where he left off since joining the Phillies. He has mainly started as the cleanup hitter.

The second baseman is currently slashing .284/.296/.400 for a .696 OPS in 23 games with the Phillies.

He has also tallied 2 home runs and 11 RBIs in 95 at-bats.

The All-Star is also in the running for another batting title. Arraez holds the best batting average in the National League (.317) and is second in MLB behind Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez (.320).

The Phillies acquired Arraez and reliever Caleb Killian from the Giants ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They dealt right-handed pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair to San Francisco.

Arraez is on an expiring contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently on a three-game winning streak. They are also one of the hottest teams in baseball.

Philadelphia has won 12 of their last 14 games. The Phillies swept the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals during that stretch.

The Phillies currently hold a 76-60 record and own the second National League wild card spot. They are 5 games back in the NL East behind the Atlanta Braves.