Phillies Trade Proposal Lands $50 Million CF for Multiple Top-5 Prospects

The Philadelphia Phillies went into the All-Star break with a 62-34 record. While the Phillies are leading the National League, they have been far from perfect. The outfield could use a boost before a potential deep postseason run. During a Bleacher Report livestream, Steve Perrault proposed a trade that sends Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox to Philadelphia.

Perrault proposed this trade that sends Robert from Chicago to Philadelphia:

Phillies acquire: centerfielder Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox receive: right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter and outfielder Justin Crawford

Painter and Crawford are the No. 1 and No. 3 prospects, respectively, in the organization. Both are also on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list. Painter is No. 19 and Crawford is No. 55. Perrault noted that to get a player like Robert the Phillies would need to give up a substantial amount.

“You’re going to have to give up top talent if you want to get somebody like Robert in return,” said Perrault.

Phillies Outfield Struggles

The Phillies rank No. 24 in OPS from center fielders this season. The team’s primary center fielder has been Johan Rojas. He has a .231 batting average this season, but he isn’t the only struggling outfielder. Nick Castellanos is hitting at a .233 clip. Brandon Marsh has been the lone bright spot in the group.

Marsh is slashing .263/.344/.436. His numbers are not far off from his 2023 season. Castellanos has failed to match the numbers he put up as an All-Star in 2023. Rojas played in just 59 games last season but held a .302 average. The Phillies could definitely use an upgrade at either one of their spots.

Marsh has a 120 OPS+ this season and is the best outfielder the Phillies have by that metric. Robert has a 124 OPS+, instantly making him the best of the Phillies outfielders in that regard. He has a .900 OPS in July.

Robert’s Trade Market

Robert signed a six-year, $50 million contract extension with the White Sox in 2020 before even making his big league debut. However, the once No. 3 prospect in baseball has struggled with staying healthy. He has been placed on the injured list seven times since making his MLB debut in 2020. This season, Robert went on the injured list on April 6 with a right hip flexor strain.

Robert played over 100 games for the first time in his career last season. In 2023, he slashed .264/.315/.542, hitting 38 home runs and winning his first career Silver Slugger. Robert returned to the lineup on June 4. Since his return, he has 9 home runs and a .815 OPS.

Robert would demand a significant trade package as he is signed through next season and has club options in 2026 and 2027. He will be a marquee player available at the deadline, drawing interest from many teams.

Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, has shown he is not scared to make some big trades. This season may be another opportunity to add to that list of deals.

Perrault noted that the Phillies “need to capitalize” on their recent success, especially this season. With the likes of Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto returning soon, adding Robert to the mix could make the Phillies even stronger.

Robert would like to remain in Chicago but understands that he could be moved, and will continue to focus on baseball regardless of any trade, according to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin.

“Everybody has been texting me, asking me about that, all those rumors,” Robert said through interpreter Billy Russo on June 8. “This is nothing I can control. I would like to stay here, but if the team decided otherwise, I have to keep playing baseball. If it’s here or not, I have to do what I have to do.”