Philadelphia Phillies Manager Don Mattingly Makes Honest Trea Turner Statement

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the San Diego Padres (at home).

They won by a score of 3-2.

Trea Turner finished with two hits and one strikeout.

Don Mattingly Makes Honest Trea Turner Statement

While Turner had two hits, the three-time MLB All-Star has struggled this season.

Before Tuesday’s game, manager Don Mattingly was asked about Turner (via 97.5 The Fanatic).

Mattingly: “I feel good about Trea. Trea’s gonna be fine over the course of the season. He’s gonna hit one of those stretches where you’re like, okay, Trea, he’s back.”

Turner is in his fourth season playing for the Phillies.

He is batting .227 with 55 hits, seven home runs, 19 RBI’s, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases in 59 games this season.

Turner has also spent time with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers over 12 seasons in the MLB.

The 2019 World Series Champion is coming off a season where he batted .304 with 179 hits, 15 home runs, 69 RBI’s, 94 runs and 36 stolen bases in 141 games.

While the Phillies have turned things around recently, they will need Turner to return to form if they want to make a deep run.

Phillies Right Now

With Tuesday’s win, the Phillies improved to 31-29 in 60 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 15-16 in 21 games at home).

The team has played much better since Mattingly took as over as the manager.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote: “With the Phillies win tonight, they have 22 wins since Don Mattingly took over as manager. Second most in baseball over that span. The Phillies are one game out of a wildcard spot”

The Phillies will have two more games against the Padres before a series with the Chicago White Sox that starts on Friday (at home).