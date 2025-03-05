Phillies Manager Hints at Surprising Decision Involving $72 Million Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies had an interesting dilemma involving star pitcher Taijuan Walker.

Walker is entering the third year of his four-year $72 million deal with the Phillies but his future wth the team was up in the air. The right-hander has a terrible 2023 as he lost his starting job, and entering spring training, Walker was considered to be competing for a roster spot in the bullpen.

However, in spring training, Walker has been pitching well and Phillies manager Rob Thomson was impressed.

“I was really impressed,” Thomson said. “He’s put a lot of work in. I’m proud of him… Jobs are up for grabs. The best guy is going to get it.”

Not only is Thomson impressed with Walker so far, but he says the right-hander has paved a way to be one of the Phillies’ five starters.

“No, rotation,” Thomson said. “I mean, if somebody else doesn’t throw well and he’s throwing great, you know? Who knows what’s going to happen? We’ve got a ways to go yet. And usually it works itself out.”

The Phillies rotation is expected to feature Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Jesus Luzardo, and Christopher Sanchez. But, with Walker pitching well in spring training, Thomson is hinting at him potentially beating one of those five for a spot in the rotation.

Walker went 3-7 with a 7.10 ERA in 19 appearances including 15 starts with the Phillies in 2024.

Walker Building up to be a Starter

Entering spring training, Walker was expected to be competing for a bullpen spot with the Phillies.

However, Walker says he’s using spring training to build himself up as he wants to be a starter and is hopeful he will be a starter.

“My thing is just to get built up like a starter and see where it goes,” Walker said. “Spring, it’s hard for everyone to stay healthy. So I’m going to be ready for any role.”

Walker, meanwhile, also believes he’s a much better pitcher now than he was last season and is excited to prove that this year.

“It was really a bad year,” Walker said. “I feel like I’m a lot better pitcher than that. And I think today was kind of the start to where I’m getting back to my normal self…

“The biggest thing for me is I can just control what I can control,” Walker added. “Go out there and get results. Pitch the best I can pitch. And whatever happens, happens. We have five really good pitchers. So my thing is just go out there, get outs. Just pitch as well as I can and leave it up to them.”

Walker was an All-Star in 2021.

Phillies Catcher Praises Walker

Not only has Walker been feeling better with his stuff, it has been noticeable to teammates.

Thomson already praised Walker and now catcher Rafael Marchán is also impressed with the right-hander. He says Walker looks more confident on the mound, which is key.

“Since the first day of spring training, everything is looking good,” Marchán said.”Like, it’s jumping. His heater. His split is nasty. I mean, every pitch that he threw today was really good. I like the way that he’s been throwing the ball because he looked confident. He looked healthy. And that’s the most important thing. I’m happy for him and happy to see what he can do.”

The Phillies will open its 2025 season on March 27 against the Washington Nationals.