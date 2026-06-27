Former Phillies 13-Year MLB Veteran Signs With AL Club After Injury

Former Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Matt Moore has signed with an AL Club.

Moore hasn’t been in affiliated ball in over a year, but on June 26, he signed a minor-league deal with the Kansas City Royals, according to the MLB transactions page.

Moore hasn’t been in affiliated ball since he was released by the Red Sox back on April 10, 2025, due to arm soreness after signing a minor-league deal. The veteran starting pitcher was an effective starter for years. He made his MLB debut in 2011 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay selected Moore 245th overall in 2007, and he rose up the minor league ranks. He spent the first six years with the Rays before being dealt to the San Francisco Giants.

Moore pitched for the Giants for a season and a half before being dealt to the Texas Rangers. He then signed with the Detroit Tigers for the 2019 MLB season. After spending the 2020 season in Japan and having success, the Phillies signed Moore to a one-year, $3 million contract.

With the Phillies, Moore went 2-4 with a 6.29 ERA in 24 games, including 13 starts. He then bounced around the Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians, and Miami Marlins to end his MLB career.

Yet, after a failed stint with Boston, Moore is looking to reach the MLB with the Royals for the first time since 2024. In his MLB career, he’s 71-66 with a 4.39 ERA in 369 games, including 164 starts.

Moore was assigned to the ACL Royals in the Arizona Complex League to build up. But, he should rise up the ranks quickly if he is healthy and can pitch.

Phillies Had High Hopes for Moore

After Moore had plenty of success in Japan, which included winning a championship, the Phillies signed him to be in their rotation.

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski had thought Moore would bolster the rotation.

“One of our main goals this year when I came over here was to get starting pitching depth,” Dombrowski said. “We didn’t think the organization with the young guys, other than Spencer Howard — there might be some guys coming up — but we didn’t think we had a lot of depth behind the first four and then No. 5 with Howard. We’re looking for some individuals who can compete for our spots. We’re looking for Matt to be one of our starters and be one of our pitchers. But like everybody else they end up having to win jobs during the spring.”

Moore, meanwhile, felt like going to Japan helped him get back on track.

“It seemed to make sense for me to go over there and try to prove my health and try to get back on the horse again as far as getting some bulk innings back under my belt,” Moore said. “After my first game, I was able to have some good starts and just keep building and keep that momentum and building my confidence.”

Unfortunately, Moore struggled in his lone season with the Phillies and has since dealt with injuries.

Philadelphia Signs Pham

The Phillies did make a roster move on Saturday.

Philadelphia signed 13-year MLB veteran Tommy Pham to a minor league deal, according to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo.

Pham began the 2026 MLB season with the New York Mets and spent time in the Baltimore Orioles organization.