Phillies Vindicated for Matt Strahm Trade After Royals Cut Ties

The Philadelphia Phillies took a big risk when they dealt left-hander Matt Strahm to the Kansas City Royals. Eight months later, that decision is vindicated, as the Royals designated Strahm for assignment.

It was a risky trade at the time, as the Phillies dealt a proven left-handed leverage arm for a relative unknown. Strahm had a 2.71 ERA and 2.89 FIP in 188 career appearances in Philadelphia.

But his strikeout rate had dipped from 33.3% to 27.3%, and his velocity dropped a full MPH in 2025, leading to the club moving the left-hander while he still had value.

The 2026 season has not gone well for the former Phillie. Strahm’s velocity dropped another tick with Kansas City, down to 91.3 MPH, leading to disastrous results.

After the trade, Strahm carried a 7.32 ERA in 41 appearances. His strikeout rate dipped to a career-low 18.7% while surrendering a career-worst .914 OPS.

With not much to salvage, the Royals simply moved on.

Kansas City will have five days to trade, release, or outright Strahm to the minors. Considering his track record and service time, it’s likely that the left-hander will become a free agent.

Phillies Still Benefiting from Matt Strahm Trade

In the trade, the Phillies received right-hander Jonathan Bowlan. The right-hander had been an up-and-down arm for the Royals the past three seasons, but Philadelphia bet on his unharnessed stuff.

That decision also proved to be prescient, as Bowlan has developed into a solid arm. The 29-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 2.81 FIP in 38.2 innings. He’s a candidate to take on a bigger role in their bullpen long-term and is controllable through the 2031 season.

The Phillies bullpen is on a bit of shaky ground entering the final third of the season. They added Caleb Kilian and Brooks Raley in separate trades ahead of the deadline to address that.

The hope is that Bowlan, Kilian, and Raley add more stability in front of closer Jhoan Duran. With their current contention window shortening, the Phillies need to capitalize while their current core is playing at a high level.