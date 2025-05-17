Phillies’ Aaron Nola Sends Heartfelt Message After Injury News

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola is about as durable as they come.

The 31-year-old right-hander, who is in his 11th MLB season, has not missed a single start due to injury since May of 2015. So when talking to reporters on Friday after the Phillies announced that Nola had been put on the 15-day injured list with a sprained right ankle, it could have been easy for Nola to focus on the personal disappointment.

But that’s not Nola, a man known for his personal character and team-first attitude. Oh sure, he talked about what it meant to be sidelined, but more from the standpoint of how he felt he was letting his teammates down.

“It’s frustrating,” Nola said. “I haven’t been on the IL in a long time. I try to be as healthy as possible so I can be prepared, so I can make my starts every time I’m getting the baseball.”

And there was a quote or two about the nature of the injury. How it happened on May 8 while doing agility work on his off day. How he pitched through it the next day, giving up four runs in five innings at Cleveland, then had the worst start of his career on Wednesday against St. Louis. How the team was optimistic that Nola would not need more than the 15 days to recover.

“It’s definitely not that comfortable,” he said. “It got a little better from the first start in Cleveland [to St. Louis]. I thought it’d be pretty much better by now, but it’s still lingering. So hopefully it’ll get out pretty quick.”

But Nola was more interested in talking about who would be taking his spot in the rotation for the game on Sunday at home against Pittsburgh.

Mick Abel to Make MLB Debut in Place of Aaron Nola

The Phillies are promoting Mick Abel, their No. 8 prospect, to face Paul Skenes. It will be the major league debut for the 23-year-old right-hander, who was selected by Philadelphia with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft, and Nola said he was rooting for Abel as the youngster gets to realize his lifetime dream.

“I remember when I was in those shoes,” said Nola, who made his debut with the Phillies on July 21, 2015. “It’s pretty cool. It’s a special moment that he won’t ever forget. I’m happy for him. He’s worked really hard.”

Nola also had some advice for Abel.

“Just enjoy it. Absolutely enjoy it,” he said. “You only get one debut. Try to get as prepared as possible and just try to enjoy everything about it — the stadium, the fans, who you’re pitching against, the Major Leagues. It’s a privilege to be up here and pitch at the highest level.”

Mick Abel Rebounds From Rough 2024 to Earn Promotion

There likely are not many who would have thought that Abel would be taking this step so soon in the 2025 season. Not after how things went for him a year ago.

Last season, Abel took the mound for 24 starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, managing to keep unearned runs off the board in just two of those outings. Across 108.2 innings pitched, he surrendered 119 hits and issued 78 walks, resulting in a notably high 1.81 WHIP. He wrapped up the year with a 3-12 record and a 6.46 ERA.

But Abel went 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA in eight starts for the IronPigs this season, striking out 51 in 46.1 innings. And on Sunday, he will realize his MLB dream.