MLB World Reacts to Kyle Schwarber’s Ejection Against Royals

The Philadelphia Phillies took on the Kansas City Royals on Monday afternoon with ace Cristopher Sanchez on the mound.

However, Sanchez didn’t have his best stuff from the outset, and Kansas City took full advantage.

The Royals erupted for six runs in the first inning and ended up piling it on throughout cruising to a 15-1 victory over Philadelphia.

Schwarber Ejected

It was simply one of those days for the Phillies, and the frustration finally boiled over in the sixth inning when Kyle Schwarber was ejected after arguing a called third strike, insisting he didn’t swing at the pitch.

Schwarber continued arguing and gestured toward the third-base umpire, who ruled he had gone around on the checked swing. That was enough for the home plate umpire to eject him, marking his first ejection since 2022.

Schwarber was ejected after arguing this check swing call.pic.twitter.com/IZjXXXmFG0 https://t.co/YfxvpdwjL4 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 6, 2026

He finished the day 0-for-3 with three strikeouts before the Phillies replaced him with Justin Crawford.

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

@ArcainLuke: “Kyle Schwarber did not swing, the umpire said he swung, he threw his hand up, and was tossed from the game.

@TataLauren2: “Guess he thought the ump was auditioning for a drama club, not a baseball game.”

@RangerApologist: “It’s so obvious he didn’t go, I don’t blame him at all.”

@HammerInTheA755: “Yeah, he didn’t come close to swinging there.”

Schwarber’s 2026 Campaign

Schwarber is currently enjoying one of the best seasons of his MLB career through the first 80-plus games of the year.

Through 323 at-bats, he is hitting .254 with 82 hits, an MLB-leading 30 home runs, and 55 RBIs while posting a .567 slugging percentage and a .936 OPS.

Despite his dominant production, Schwarber surprisingly missed out on an All-Star starting spot, even though few players have been better at the plate this season. However, he earned a reserve selection alongside Bryce Harper, while Brandon Marsh secured a starting role in the outfield.

This will mark Schwarber’s fourth All-Star appearance, though he remains undecided on whether he will participate in the upcoming Home Run Derby.