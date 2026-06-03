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Former Phillies $100M Outfielder DFA’d by NL Club

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Former Phillies OF DFA'd

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos will be looking for a new team.

The Phillies signed Castellanos to a five-year, $100 million contract in 2022, but the end of the deal didn’t pan out. Philadelphia ended up releasing him after failing to find a trade for him. By releasing him, the Phillies still owed Castellanos $20 million for the 2026 season.

After his release, Castellanos signed a one-year, $780,000 deal with the San Diego Padres. San Diego planned to use him at first base, but he struggled. Now, the Padres revealed on June 3 that they have DFA’d him.

“We have designated 1B/OF Nick Castellanos for assignment and selected the contract of INF/OF Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso. Taylor will wear No. 0,” the Padres wrote on X.

Castellanos hit .191 with 4 home runs and 20 RBIs with the Padres this season.

More to come.

Cole Shelton Cole Shelton covers the NHL, MLB, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns for Heavy.com. He has covered pro and college sports since 2016, including bylines at BJ Penn, USA Today, SB Nation, Rotowire, Canadian Baseball Network and more. More about Cole Shelton

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Former Phillies $100M Outfielder DFA’d by NL Club

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