Former Phillies $100M Outfielder DFA’d by NL Club

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos will be looking for a new team.

The Phillies signed Castellanos to a five-year, $100 million contract in 2022, but the end of the deal didn’t pan out. Philadelphia ended up releasing him after failing to find a trade for him. By releasing him, the Phillies still owed Castellanos $20 million for the 2026 season.

After his release, Castellanos signed a one-year, $780,000 deal with the San Diego Padres. San Diego planned to use him at first base, but he struggled. Now, the Padres revealed on June 3 that they have DFA’d him.

“We have designated 1B/OF Nick Castellanos for assignment and selected the contract of INF/OF Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso. Taylor will wear No. 0,” the Padres wrote on X.

Castellanos hit .191 with 4 home runs and 20 RBIs with the Padres this season.

More to come.