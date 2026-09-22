Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Is Still A Free Agent After Release

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies had the day off following a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They split the four games.

Most recently, the Phillies won by a score of 7-2 on Sunday.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

With the 2026 regular season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Phillies star is still a free agent.

Nick Castellanos was released by the San Diego Padres in June.

As of September 22, he remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote on June 5: “San Diego Padres released RF Nick Castellanos.”

Castellanos had been batting .191 with 22 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, nine runs and two stolen bases in 39 games for the Padres this year.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team before the 2027 season.

Looking At Castellanos’s Career

Castellanos was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers (before a quick stint with the Chicago Cubs).

The 34-year-old then had a two-year run with the Cincinnati Reds where he made the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

After the Reds, Castellanos played four seasons for the Phillies (before the Padres).

He made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Castellanos was also with the Phillies when they reached the 2022 World Series.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 86-70 record in 156 games.

They will host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.