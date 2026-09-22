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Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 12: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a single in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game Four of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies had the day off following a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They split the four games.

Most recently, the Phillies won by a score of 7-2 on Sunday.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

GettyNick Castellanos #21 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run during the third inning against the Athletics at Petco Park on May 23, 2026 in San Diego, California.

With the 2026 regular season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Phillies star is still a free agent.

Nick Castellanos was released by the San Diego Padres in June.

As of September 22, he remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote on June 5: “San Diego Padres released RF Nick Castellanos.”

GettyNick Castellanos #21 of the San Diego Padres at bat during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park on April 28, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Castellanos had been batting .191 with 22 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, nine runs and two stolen bases in 39 games for the Padres this year.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team before the 2027 season.

Looking At Castellanos’s Career

GettyNick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning in Game Seven of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Castellanos was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers (before a quick stint with the Chicago Cubs).

The 34-year-old then had a two-year run with the Cincinnati Reds where he made the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

GettyNick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after getting walked against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning in Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

After the Reds, Castellanos played four seasons for the Phillies (before the Padres).

He made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Castellanos was also with the Phillies when they reached the 2022 World Series.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. 

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 86-70 record in 156 games.

They will host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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