Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Player Still Owed $100 Million By Team

On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had their season come to an end when they lost to the Atlanta Braves by a score of 6-2 at Truist Park.

Aaron Nola got the start, going 1.2 innings.

He let up a three-run homer to Michael Harris in the 1st inning (and the Phillies never recovered).

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Aaron Nola is being removed before reaching 68 pitches.”

Philadelphia Phillies Player Still Owed $100 Million

With their 2026 season over, it’s worth noting that the Phillies still owe Aaron Nola nearly $100 million.

He will make just under $25 million per year until the end of the 2030 season (h/t Spotrac).

Nola finished the 2026 regular season going 7-12 with a 4.67 ERA in 33 starts.

Based on what he’s being paid by the Phillies, they will need him to return to form after two down years in a row.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 19, 2023): “Right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a seven-year, $172 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal is pending a physical. But it is done, and Nola, who has spent his whole career in Philadelphia, will remain with the Phillies.”

Looking At Nola’s Career

Nola was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has spent all 12 seasons of his career with the Phillies.

In 2018, Nola made the MLB All-Star Game.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They will now enter an intriguing offseason.

The franchise last made the World Series in 2022.