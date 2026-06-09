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Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Player Still Owed Over $100 Million By The Team

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Phillies won by a score of 5-2.

Struggling Phillies Player Still Owed Over $100 Million

GettyAaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the fifth inning during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park on June 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that the Phillies still owe Aaron Nola over $100 million.

Nola has gone 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA in 13 games this season.

In his most recent outing, Nola went 4.1 innings (and allowed five earned runs).

Looking At Nola’s Career

GettyAaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on May 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nola was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has spent all 12 seasons of his career with the Phillies.

During the 2018 season, Nola made his only All-Star appearance when he went 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA in 33 games.

GettyAaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 1, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

Despite his struggles, the 33-year-old has had a very solid career in Philadelphia.

Over 298 career games, he has gone 112-93 with a 3.90 ERA.

Social Media On Nola

GettyAaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park on April 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people have been saying about Nola:

@JoeCappello3: “Watching Nola pitch is very difficult He’s clearly lost something & trying to nibble his way to a victory”

@TrevorWitcher: “Aaron Nola just not giving the team a fighting chance today. Just a miserable pitcher.”

@mccrystal_alex: “We’re paying Aaron Nola HOW MUCH????”

@Phils215: “Aaron Nola today: 4.1 IP 6 H 3 ER 4 BB 4 K 98 pitches- 58 strikes.”

@RobBballHistory: “Aaron Nola recorded his 1,943rd career Strikeout, passing Danny Darwin for 106th on the All Time Strikeout list.”

Phillies Right Now

GettyAlec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates the win with Brandon Marsh #16 after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 8, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 36-30 record in 66 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 17-13 in 30 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Player Still Owed Over $100 Million By The Team

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