Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Player Still Owed Over $100 Million By The Team

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Phillies won by a score of 5-2.

Struggling Phillies Player Still Owed Over $100 Million

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that the Phillies still owe Aaron Nola over $100 million.

Nola has gone 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA in 13 games this season.

In his most recent outing, Nola went 4.1 innings (and allowed five earned runs).

Looking At Nola’s Career

Nola was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has spent all 12 seasons of his career with the Phillies.

During the 2018 season, Nola made his only All-Star appearance when he went 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA in 33 games.

Despite his struggles, the 33-year-old has had a very solid career in Philadelphia.

Over 298 career games, he has gone 112-93 with a 3.90 ERA.

Social Media On Nola

Here’s what people have been saying about Nola:

@JoeCappello3: “Watching Nola pitch is very difficult He’s clearly lost something & trying to nibble his way to a victory”

@TrevorWitcher: “Aaron Nola just not giving the team a fighting chance today. Just a miserable pitcher.”

@mccrystal_alex: “We’re paying Aaron Nola HOW MUCH????”

@Phils215: “Aaron Nola today: 4.1 IP 6 H 3 ER 4 BB 4 K 98 pitches- 58 strikes.”

@RobBballHistory: “Aaron Nola recorded his 1,943rd career Strikeout, passing Danny Darwin for 106th on the All Time Strikeout list.”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 36-30 record in 66 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 17-13 in 30 games on the road).