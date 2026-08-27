Philadelphia Phillies Announce 4 Sudden Organization Changes Before Angels Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a 6-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners in Wednesday’s series finale.

On Thursday, they’ll have an off day before beginning a weekend series on the West Coast against the Los Angeles Angels.

Ahead of the series, the Phillies announced four sudden organizational changes involving their front office.

Phillies Announce Front Office Changes

Phillies writer Lochlan March of The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported the moves, which include several notable changes across the organization.

Dan Aucoin was promoted to Assistant General Manager, Research and Information.

Luke Murton was promoted to the new role of Assistant General Manager, Hitting.

Ray Robles was promoted to Director, Minor League and International Operations

Edwin Soto was promoted to the new role of Manager, Baseball Administration.



The Phillies today made several personnel moves in baseball operations. pic.twitter.com/Zt9WVySx7D — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 27, 2026

These changes could mark the beginning of several more moves over the next few months.

The Phillies still need to officially name their next manager, with many believing Alex Cora could be the name to watch after the season. Don Mattingly will finish the year as the interim manager after the Phillies fired Rob Thomson earlier this season.

Fans React on Social Media

Phillies fans reacted to the sudden midseason changes within baseball operations.

“No Dave Dombrowski firing…. What a disappointment,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Remember when baseball was the owner, the general manager, the manager, hitting coach, pitching coach, bench coach and two base coaches. Entirely too many cooks in the kitchen these days. Not all of these positions are even necessary. But that’s me.”

Another fan commented, “Can Dave fire himself.”

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia remains in the middle of a playoff chase and will enter its series against the Angels with a 74-60 record.

Currently, the Phillies sit 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East but hold the second Wild Card spot with a two-game cushion.