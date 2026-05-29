Philadelphia Phillies Announce Adolis García Change Before Dodgers Series

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (in California).

They are coming off a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres (on Wednesday).

Adolis García (who batted 7th) had one strikeout in three at-bats.

Phillies Announce Adolis García Change

For Friday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Phillies 5/29 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C B. Marsh LF A. García RF S. Berroa CF Z. Wheeler SP”

García has been moved down to the 8th spot in the lineup.

He last batted 8th on May 23.

The 33-year-old is in his first season with the Phillies.

That said, he is batting just .201 with 38 hits, four home runs, 15 RBI’s, 17 runs and two stolen bases in 55 games.

Before the Phillies, García had been coming off an impressive run with the Texas Rangers that saw him make two MLB All-Star Games (and win the 2023 World Series).

He has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals over eight total seasons.

Phillies Ahead Of Dodgers

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 29-27 record in 56 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 15-11 in 26 games on the road).

Following the Dodgers, the Phillies will return home to host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Dodgers Ahead Of Phillies

The Dodgers are currently at the top of the National League West with a 36-20 record in 56 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and 18-10 in 28 games at home).

Following the Phillies, the Dodgers will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.