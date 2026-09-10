Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Change Before Astros Series Finale

The Philadelphia Phillies secured an 11-7 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night to even up the series.

This sets up an intriguing rubber match Thursday afternoon that will feature right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler on the mound for the Phillies and righty Cristian Javier for Houston.

Ahead of first pitch, Philadelphia interim manager Don Mattingly made a few changes to his starting lineup.

Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Change

Despite playing his best baseball over the last month, Mattingly kept infielder Alec Bohm out of the starting lineup Tuesday night.

However, that decision was short-lived, as Bohm will start once again for the series finale. He’ll start at first base and bat fifth in the lineup.

Other notable changes include moving slugger Kyle Schwarber back to the designated hitter spot and moving Bryce Harper back into right field.

Here’s the Phillies’ full lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/10 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF R. Marchán C Z. Wheeler SP.”

Phillies 9/10 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Crawford CF

R. Marchán C Z. Wheeler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 10, 2026

Looking at Bohm’s 2026 Season

It was a rocky start for the 30-year-old, but since the All-Star break, he’s started to find a rhythm at the plate and has put together another solid season statistically.

He enters Thursday’s game batting .246 across 509 at-bats. He has recorded 55 runs, 125 hits, 15 home runs and 80 RBIs while slugging .389 with a .697 OPS.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia is 82-64 and just three games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East, with only 16 regular-season games remaining.

After Thursday, the Phillies will begin a massive three-game weekend set against the Braves in Atlanta.