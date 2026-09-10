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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Change Before Astros Series Finale

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St. Louis Cardinals v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 22: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies high fives his teammates after scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park on August 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies secured an 11-7 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night to even up the series.

This sets up an intriguing rubber match Thursday afternoon that will feature right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler on the mound for the Phillies and righty Cristian Javier for Houston.

Ahead of first pitch, Philadelphia interim manager Don Mattingly made a few changes to his starting lineup.

Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Change

Despite playing his best baseball over the last month, Mattingly kept infielder Alec Bohm out of the starting lineup Tuesday night.

However, that decision was short-lived, as Bohm will start once again for the series finale. He’ll start at first base and bat fifth in the lineup.

Other notable changes include moving slugger Kyle Schwarber back to the designated hitter spot and moving Bryce Harper back into right field.

Here’s the Phillies’ full lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/10 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF R. Marchán C Z. Wheeler SP.”

Looking at Bohm’s 2026 Season

It was a rocky start for the 30-year-old, but since the All-Star break, he’s started to find a rhythm at the plate and has put together another solid season statistically.

He enters Thursday’s game batting .246 across 509 at-bats. He has recorded 55 runs, 125 hits, 15 home runs and 80 RBIs while slugging .389 with a .697 OPS.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia is 82-64 and just three games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East, with only 16 regular-season games remaining.

After Thursday, the Phillies will begin a massive three-game weekend set against the Braves in Atlanta.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Change Before Astros Series Finale

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