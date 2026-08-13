Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Decision Before Twins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, but they’ll quickly turn the page.

On Thursday night, they’ll begin a series against the Minnesota Twins. While they’re on the road, Game 1 will take place at the neutral site in Iowa as part of the Field of Dreams Game, based on the iconic baseball movie Field of Dreams.

Ahead of the matchup, Phillies manager Don Mattingly made several changes to his lineup, including one involving infielder Alec Bohm.

Phillies Announce Bohm Decision

After batting eighth in each of the last two games, Mattingly has moved Bohm back up the order.

Bohm will bat sixth Thursday night and start at first base, hitting in front of Brandon Marsh, J.T. Realmuto and J.P. Crawford.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Phillies 8/13 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

B. Stott 3B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 13, 2026

Bohm’s 2026 Season

While Bohm isn’t having a bad season, he’s struggled at the plate compared to his usual standards.

He enters Thursday’s game with 429 at-bats across 117 games and is batting just .231, which currently marks the lowest average of his career. He’s slugging .361, the second-lowest mark of his career, while his .653 OPS also ranks as the second-lowest mark of his seven MLB seasons.

That said, he has still recorded 99 hits, 13 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Looking at the Phillies

Philadelphia enters Thursday with a 64-58 record, putting the Phillies 9.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. With 40 regular-season games remaining, the division race likely sits out of reach.

However, the Phillies remain firmly in the Wild Card chase. After dropping their series against St. Louis, San Diego jumped Philadelphia, leaving the Phillies tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final Wild Card spot.