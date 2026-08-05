Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Change During Nationals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies have taken the first two games of their four-game series against the Washington Nationals and have now won four consecutive games.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, manager Don Mattingly kept the lineup largely the same as Tuesday’s, making only a few minor tweaks, including one involving outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Phillies Announce Marsh Change

Marsh was out of the lineup in Game 1 of the series as the Phillies continue to platoon him against left-handed pitchers.

He returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday, batting seventh and playing left field. For Wednesday, Mattingly moved Marsh up one spot to sixth in the order, while catcher J.T. Realmuto shifted from sixth back to seventh.

Aside from that minor adjustment, the lineup remains unchanged.

Phillies 8/5 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

B. Stott 3B

J. Crawford CF A. Painter SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 5, 2026

Marsh’s 2026 Season

Marsh is putting together the best offensive season of his career. While he’s struggled against left-handed pitching, leading the Phillies to continue platooning him — something they’ve done throughout much of his career — he still earned his first All-Star selection this season.

He has appeared in 109 games and, across 398 at-bats, has totaled 57 runs, 111 hits, 16 home runs and 50 RBIs while slashing .279/.450/.767.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak comes after the team endured a brutal stretch in which it lost eight of nine games.

The Phillies are now 61-53 and sit second in the NL East, 7.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

If the season ended today, Philadelphia would claim the third and final National League Wild Card spot and travel to Atlanta for a best-of-three Wild Card Series.