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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Change During Nationals Series

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Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies takes off his sliding mitt during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have taken the first two games of their four-game series against the Washington Nationals and have now won four consecutive games.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, manager Don Mattingly kept the lineup largely the same as Tuesday’s, making only a few minor tweaks, including one involving outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Phillies Announce Marsh Change

Marsh was out of the lineup in Game 1 of the series as the Phillies continue to platoon him against left-handed pitchers.

He returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday, batting seventh and playing left field. For Wednesday, Mattingly moved Marsh up one spot to sixth in the order, while catcher J.T. Realmuto shifted from sixth back to seventh.

Aside from that minor adjustment, the lineup remains unchanged.

Marsh’s 2026 Season

Marsh is putting together the best offensive season of his career. While he’s struggled against left-handed pitching, leading the Phillies to continue platooning him — something they’ve done throughout much of his career — he still earned his first All-Star selection this season.

He has appeared in 109 games and, across 398 at-bats, has totaled 57 runs, 111 hits, 16 home runs and 50 RBIs while slashing .279/.450/.767.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak comes after the team endured a brutal stretch in which it lost eight of nine games.

The Phillies are now 61-53 and sit second in the NL East, 7.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

If the season ended today, Philadelphia would claim the third and final National League Wild Card spot and travel to Atlanta for a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Change During Nationals Series

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