Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision Before Game 3 vs. Braves

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases after hitting a single during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies rallied from a 3-1 deficit late in Wednesday’s contest against the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

Philadelphia won 4-3 on the back of three separate solo home runs and has now forced a win-or-go-home Game 3 set to take place on Thursday night.

With their season on the line, the Phillies are set to start right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola, while the Braves will pitch lefty Ray Kerr, which has prompted Phillies manager Don Mattingly to make some important lineup changes.

Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision

With a lefty on the mound, Mattingly has continued to platoon left fielder Brandon Marsh, despite him having the best season of his six-year MLB career.

As a result, Marsh will not start Game 3. Instead, Bryan De La Cruz will get the start in left field, while Marsh will likely enter the game once a right-hander emerges for the Braves. That could happen fairly quickly depending on how long Weiss lets Kerr pitch.

Here’s the full Phillies starting lineup;

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 10/1 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper RF A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 2B B. De La Cruz LF E. Sosa 3B J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP.”

Looking at Game 3 for Phillies

Marsh didn’t start Game 1 either for Philadelphia, as LHP Chris Sale was on the mound. As a result, he’s only logged four at-bats, but he’s still managed to record two hits.

As for Philadelphia, they’re set to have all hands on deck, as are the Braves, with this potentially being the end of their season. The winner will advance to the NLDS beginning Saturday, where they’ll face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision Before Game 3 vs. Braves

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x