Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision Before Braves Series

The Philadelphia Phillies enter Friday’s Labor Day weekend series against the Atlanta Braves 4.0 games back of them in the NL East.

This will be a four-game series that runs through Monday, and Friday night’s matchup will feature both teams’ aces in Chris Sale for the Braves and Cristopher Sanchez for Philadelphia.

Ahead of the matchup, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly made several notable lineup changes as they prepare to face one of the National League’s best pitchers.

Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision

Despite having the best year of his MLB career, Brandon Marsh remains in a platoon role when the Phillies face lefties. With Sale on the mound, Marsh is not included in Friday’s starting lineup.

Edmundo Sosa will start in left field in place of Marsh, as he’s been Mattingly’s go-to option when deciding to sit Marsh.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/4 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa LF B. Stott 3B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF C. Sánchez SP.”

Phillies 9/4 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

E. Sosa LF

B. Stott 3B

J. Realmuto C

D. Hill CF C. Sánchez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 4, 2026

Marsh’s 2026 Season

Currently in his sixth MLB season, Marsh earned his first All-Star selection.

Across 134 games and 477 at-bats, he’s recorded 67 runs, 128 hits, 17 home runs and 57 RBIs while batting .268 with a .421 slugging percentage.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia enters this series with a 79-61 overall record. They’ll play Atlanta four times over the next four days at Citizens Bank Park before facing them again in a three-game set next weekend in Atlanta.