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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision Before Nationals Series

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Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the top three for the National League outfielders in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game voting.
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The Philadelphia Phillies rallied for back-to-back wins on Saturday and Sunday to snap a slump that saw them lose eight of nine games.

Now, heading into Monday night’s series opener against the Washington Nationals, manager Don Mattingly is making a notable lineup change involving outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh News

Despite recording three hits over his last seven at-bats, Mattingly has decided to stick with his platoon approach against left-handed pitching and keep Marsh out of the starting lineup.

Andrew Alvarez will start for Washington, and although Marsh earned his first All-Star selection and is enjoying a career year, he has struggled against left-handed pitching this season, leading Mattingly to continue using him in a platoon role.

With Marsh out of the lineup, the Phillies will start Bryan De La Cruz in right field, Derek Hill in center field, and Edmundo Sosa in left field.

Marsh’s 2026 Season

Marsh has appeared in 107 games for Philadelphia this season. Across 393 at-bats, he is batting .280 while recording 57 runs, 110 hits, 16 home runs, and 49 RBIs. He also owns a .450 slugging percentage and a .769 OPS.

He has already tied his career high for home runs in a single season and is just 11 RBIs shy of matching his career best.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies enter Monday night with a 59-53 record. While they trail the Atlanta Braves by eight games in the NL East, they made several notable moves ahead of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Philadelphia acquired four-time All-Star Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants and reliever Brooks Raley from the New York Mets.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would hold the third and final National League Wild Card spot and would travel to Atlanta for a best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Braves.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision Before Nationals Series

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