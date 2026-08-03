Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision Before Nationals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies rallied for back-to-back wins on Saturday and Sunday to snap a slump that saw them lose eight of nine games.

Now, heading into Monday night’s series opener against the Washington Nationals, manager Don Mattingly is making a notable lineup change involving outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh News

Despite recording three hits over his last seven at-bats, Mattingly has decided to stick with his platoon approach against left-handed pitching and keep Marsh out of the starting lineup.

Andrew Alvarez will start for Washington, and although Marsh earned his first All-Star selection and is enjoying a career year, he has struggled against left-handed pitching this season, leading Mattingly to continue using him in a platoon role.

With Marsh out of the lineup, the Phillies will start Bryan De La Cruz in right field, Derek Hill in center field, and Edmundo Sosa in left field.

Phillies 8/3 T. Turner SS

K. Schwarber DH

B. Harper 1B

A. Bohm 3B

B. De La Cruz RF

B. Stott 2B

E. Sosa LF

D. Hill CF

G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 3, 2026

Marsh’s 2026 Season

Marsh has appeared in 107 games for Philadelphia this season. Across 393 at-bats, he is batting .280 while recording 57 runs, 110 hits, 16 home runs, and 49 RBIs. He also owns a .450 slugging percentage and a .769 OPS.

He has already tied his career high for home runs in a single season and is just 11 RBIs shy of matching his career best.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies enter Monday night with a 59-53 record. While they trail the Atlanta Braves by eight games in the NL East, they made several notable moves ahead of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Philadelphia acquired four-time All-Star Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants and reliever Brooks Raley from the New York Mets.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would hold the third and final National League Wild Card spot and would travel to Atlanta for a best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Braves.