Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision During Diamondbacks Series

The Philadelphia Phillies have rallied off five consecutive wins entering Tuesday night and took the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Ahead of the second game of the series, which will feature two left-handed pitchers with Jesus Luzardo on the mound for Philadelphia and Eduardo Rodriguez for Arizona, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly made some notable but expected changes to his lineup.

Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision

When left-handers take the mound, Mattingly has typically stayed away from All-Star outfielder Brandon Marsh, and that won’t change Tuesday night.

Marsh will not start and will instead give way to Edmundo Sosa in left field. The rest of Philadelphia’s outfield will feature Derek Hill in center and Bryce Harper in right.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/1 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa LF B. Stott 3B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF J. Luzardo SP.”

Phillies 9/1 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

E. Sosa LF

B. Stott 3B

J. Realmuto C

D. Hill CF J. Luzardo SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 1, 2026

Marsh’s 2026 Season

In his sixth MLB season, Marsh is having by far the best year of his career and made his first-ever All-Star Game.

He’s currently batting .271 across 132 games and 472 at-bats, recording 67 runs, 128 hits, 17 home runs, and 57 RBIs while slugging .426 with a .743 OPS.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia is currently playing some of its best baseball of the season. And it’s coming at the perfect time as the team tries to close the gap on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

They’re 78-60 overall and 4.0 games back of the Braves while holding onto one of the three Wild Card spots with a 5.0-game cushion.