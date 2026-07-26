Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision During Yankees Series

The Philadelphia Phillies lost 3-1 to the New York Yankees on Saturday, and with left-hander Ryan Weathers on the mound, Phillies All-Star Brandon Marsh did not start.

It marked the second straight game against a left-handed pitcher where Marsh has started on the bench.

Marsh eventually entered the game midway through, replacing Derek Hill and batting ninth, but his struggles against left-handed pitching could make it more common for him to sit when a lefty takes the mound.

“Honestly, you have to look at the numbers at some point,” Mattingly said before Saturday’s game. “It doesn’t matter what I believe because I do believe that [Marsh] is going to be a guy that can be an everyday guy.”

Phillies Announce Marsh Change

Despite the possibility that Marsh could return to more of a platoon role, he is back in the lineup for Sunday night’s series finale against New York.

Marsh will bat fourth and start in left field as Will Warren takes the mound for the Yankees and Cristopher Sanchez starts for Philadelphia.

Phillies 7/26 T. Turner SS

K. Schwarber DH

B. Harper 1B

B. Marsh LF

A. Bohm 3B

B. Stott 2B

J. Realmuto C

G. Rincones Jr. RF

J. Crawford CF C. Sánchez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 26, 2026

Marsh’s 2026 Season

This season, Marsh is batting .287 with 54 runs, 105 hits, 16 home runs, and 47 RBIs while slugging .470 and posting a .795 OPS.

Against left-handed pitching, though, his numbers support Mattingly’s concerns. Marsh is hitting .233 and slugging .379 against lefties.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia is currently in a bit of a skid, having lost four consecutive games, and sits at 56-49 overall. The Phillies are second in the NL East but trail the Atlanta Braves by 5.5 games for first place.

If the season ended today, Philadelphia would hold the second Wild Card spot and would have to travel to Wrigley Field for a best-of-three series against the Chicago Cubs.