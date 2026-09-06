Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision During Braves Series

The Philadelphia Phillies evened up their series with the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night, defeating them 4-2.

Now, as they enter Game 3 of the series on Sunday afternoon, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly made some notable changes to his starting lineup.

Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision

After facing back-to-back left-handed pitchers over the last two nights, Mattingly stuck to his platoon approach with All-Star outfielder Brandon Marsh and kept him out of the lineup.

Now, with right-hander Tyler Mahle on the mound for the Braves on Sunday, Marsh is back in the lineup and will bat seventh. Bryce Harper will start in right field, while J.P. Crawford gets the start in center field.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/6 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP.”

Phillies 9/6 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Crawford CF

G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 6, 2026

Marsh’s 2026 Season

It’s been Marsh’s best season of his MLB career. He’s earned his first All-Star selection and was even named one of the nine starters.

He’s currently batting .268 with 67 runs, 128 hits, 17 home runs and 57 RBIs across 136 games and 478 at-bats. He also owns a .421 slugging percentage and a .734 OPS.

Looking at the Phillies

Philadelphia is currently trying to catch the Braves in the NL East, which means simply splitting this series isn’t good enough.

They’re four games back entering Sunday with an 80-62 record, but they still hold a strong cushion in the Wild Card race.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would hold the second Wild Card spot.