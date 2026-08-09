Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Change During Blue Jays Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to avoid a sweep Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.

They lost 5-4 Friday before suffering a 7-5 loss in extra innings Saturday.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s meeting, Phillies manager Don Mattingly is once again tweaking the lineup involving some of the team’s star players.

Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Change

Mattingly gave Bryce Harper the day off from playing defense Saturday, slotting him in as the designated hitter while Kyle Schwarber started at first base.

For Sunday’s meeting, Harper is back in the outfield and will start in right field, a position he has returned to since the team acquired Luis Arraez via trade.

Schwarber will serve as the DH, while Alec Bohm is set to start at first base.

Phillies 8/9 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

J. Realmuto C

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

A. Bohm 1B

J. Crawford CF J. Luzardo SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 9, 2026

Harper’s Move to Outfield

Harper spent most of his career playing in the outfield, so the position isn’t unfamiliar to him.

However, during his time with the Phillies, he’s primarily played first base. He recently spoke about transitioning back to the outfield and fully supported the move if it benefits the team.

“I love first base. I love being on the infield. But I want to win,” Harper said. “I want to win more than anybody. Hopefully it helps. I think it’s helped us obviously get the guy that we needed … Any chance that we have an opportunity to win, I’d do anything for this organization. And they know that.”

Harper’s 2026 Season

Harper is in his 15th MLB season and eighth as a member of the Phillies. He’s having another stellar year at the plate.

Entering Sunday, he’s batting .257 with 72 runs, 107 hits, 25 home runs and 71 RBIs. He’s also slugging .504 with an .868 OPS.