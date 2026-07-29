Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Decision During Marlins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies lost 1-0 to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, dropping six of their last seven games.

The Phillies return to action Wednesday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. Jesus Luzardo will take the mound against Ryan Gusto.

After getting shut out Tuesday, Philadelphia announced some notable lineup changes.

Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Decision

For the second straight game, Kyle Schwarber is not in the starting lineup, prompting a few adjustments.

Harper, who served as the designated hitter Tuesday, will return to first base and bat third.

Trea Turner will lead off as the designated hitter, Bryson Stott will start at second base and bat second, and Edmundo Sosa will replace Turner at shortstop while batting ninth.

Phillies 7/29 T. Turner DH

B. Stott 2B

B. Harper 1B

A. Bohm 3B

J. Realmuto C

B. Marsh LF

B. De La Cruz RF

J. Crawford CF

E. Sosa SS J. Luzardo SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 29, 2026

Harper’s 2026 Season

Harper has recorded a hit in each of his last three games. On the season, he is batting .252 with 96 hits, 22 home runs, and 63 RBIs while slugging .488 with an .846 OPS.

Following Tuesday night’s loss, Harper publicly said he believes the Phillies need reinforcements ahead of Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

“I think we need some help,” Harper told reporters. “But I think we’ve proved pretty much all year we’ve done a pretty good job. But anytime you can get some help in here and reinforcements, I think it helps.”

Phillies Right Now

Despite their recent skid, the Phillies remain firmly in the National League playoff picture.

They enter Wednesday with a 57-51 record and trail the Atlanta Braves by 6.0 games for first place in the NL East.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would claim the second of three National League Wild Card spots and open the postseason on the road in a best-of-three series against the Chicago Cubs.