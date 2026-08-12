Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change During Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies fell 2-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night, which means they enter Wednesday’s series finale with the teams split at one game apiece.

Ahead of the afternoon matchup, Phillies manager Don Mattingly decided to make a few lineup changes after the team laid an egg offensively.

Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change

After batting sixth in the lineup Tuesday and recording a hit and a walk, Bryson Stott will bat fifth Wednesday.

Brandon Marsh will move up to the six spot, while catcher J.T. Realmuto will drop from fifth to seventh in the lineup. Alec Bohm and J.P. Crawford will bat in the eight and nine holes, respectively.

The first four spots in the lineup remain unchanged.

Phillies 8/12 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

A. Bohm 1B

J. Crawford CF Z. Wheeler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 12, 2026

Stott’s 2026 Season

Stott is in his fifth MLB season, all of which have come with the Phillies. He remains productive while putting together a very similar season to his first four years in the league.

He enters Wednesday batting .266 with 51 runs, 106 hits, eight home runs, 53 RBIs and 23 stolen bases, while slugging .420 with a .760 OPS.

Phillies Right Now

After losing Tuesday night, the Phillies are 64-57 overall. They sit 8.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East with 41 regular-season games remaining.

They’re currently in a three-way tie in the Wild Card race with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres. All three teams are vying for two playoff spots at the moment.