Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision Before Field of Dreams Game

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Thursday’s game will take place at Field of Dreams venue in Dyersville.

Most recently, the Phillies lost the series finale 7-1 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the loss.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision

Ahead of the Field of Dreams game, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 8/13 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B B. Stott 3B A. Bohm 1B B. Marsh LF J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP”

After batting in the top seven of the team’s lineup in each of his last 15 appearances, catcher J.T. Realmuto has been moved down to the No. 8 spot. During those 15 games, Realmuto posted a .226 batting average with a .609 OPS.

Thursday’s game will mark the 20th time Realmuto has hit in the No. 8 spot in the lineup. He has a .297 average and 143 WRC+ in 74 plate appearances out of that spot.

Overall, the three-time All-Star is batting .220 with 66 hits, 14 doubles, eight home runs, 36 runs, 38 RBIs and three stolen bases in 89 games.

Phillies Right Now

After dropping the final two games of their series against the Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies fell to 64-58 on the season. The Phillies are now tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the last Wild Card spot in the National League. Philadelphia has gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Aaron Nola will look to get Philadelphia back on track as he makes his 25th start of the season. Nola enters Thursday’s game with a 3-9 record with a 5.47 ERA in 125 innings. Nola had a strong last outing as he allowed only two runs over six innings while striking out eight batters.

Twins Right Now

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Twins 8/13 T. Larnach LF B. Buxton CF R. Jeffers C J. Bell DH R. Lewis 1B K. Clemens 2B L. Keaschall RF B. Lee 3B K. Culpepper SS T. Bradley SP”

After a series win over the Baltimore Orioles, the Minnesota Twins improved to 60-62 and are in third place in the American League Central. Minnesota has gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.