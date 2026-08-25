Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision During Mariners Series

The Philadelphia Phillies took a nine-game winning streak into Seattle on Monday night for their series opener against the Mariners.

However, that streak came to an end as Seattle dominated Philadelphia in a 9-2 victory. The Phillies will now look to bounce back Tuesday night.

Ahead of the matchup, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly left his lineup mostly unchanged, with one notable exception involving veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Phillies Announce Realmuto Decision

Realmuto started behind the plate Monday night and hit a home run, accounting for one of Philadelphia’s two runs.

However, Mattingly will give him the night off Tuesday and start Garrett Stubbs behind the plate for right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 8/25 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP.”

Phillies 8/25 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Crawford CF

G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 25, 2026

Realmuto’s 2026 Season

In his 13th MLB season and eighth with the Phillies, Realmuto has appeared in 98 games and recorded 329 at-bats.

He’s batting .225, the lowest mark of his MLB career, and has recorded 41 runs, 74 hits, nine home runs and 44 RBIs with a .657 OPS.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia enters Tuesday night with a 73-59 record, putting the Phillies 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would still make the playoffs as the second Wild Card team and would travel to Wrigley Field for a best-of-three series against the Chicago Cubs.