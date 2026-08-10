Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies lost their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays but picked up a much-needed win on Sunday night.

They were led by a dominant performance from slugger Kyle Schwarber, who homered twice and recorded four RBIs and two runs.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, however, Phillies manager Don Mattingly is making a notable lineup change involving Schwarber.

Phillies Announce Schwarber Decision

After serving as the designated hitter, where Schwarber has started the bulk of the season, he’ll move to first base for Monday’s contest. It marks the second time in three games that he’ll play the field.

Bryce Harper will serve as the team’s DH, while Alec Bohm is out of the lineup, allowing Schwarber to start at first base.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Phillies 8/10 K. Schwarber 1B

B. Stott 3B

B. Harper DH

L. Arraez 2B

B. Marsh LF

D. Hill RF

J. Crawford CF

E. Sosa SS

G. Stubbs C A. Painter SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 10, 2026

Schwarber’s 2026 Season

Schwarber struggled at the plate heading into Sunday but has put together another dominant season overall.

He enters Monday night batting .247 across 417 at-bats with 68 runs, 103 hits, a league-leading 35 home runs and 68 RBIs, while slugging .535 with a .903 OPS.

Looking at the Phillies

Philadelphia is currently 63-56 overall, which has them firmly in the NL East race despite trailing the Atlanta Braves by 8.5 games for first place with exactly 43 games remaining.

However, they’ve put themselves in position to remain firmly in the mix for the NL postseason as a Wild Card team. If the season ended today, they would hold one of the final two spots, as they’re tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The San Diego Padres trail both teams by just 1.0 game.