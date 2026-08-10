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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Cardinals Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies lost their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays but picked up a much-needed win on Sunday night.

They were led by a dominant performance from slugger Kyle Schwarber, who homered twice and recorded four RBIs and two runs.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, however, Phillies manager Don Mattingly is making a notable lineup change involving Schwarber.

Phillies Announce Schwarber Decision

After serving as the designated hitter, where Schwarber has started the bulk of the season, he’ll move to first base for Monday’s contest. It marks the second time in three games that he’ll play the field.

Bryce Harper will serve as the team’s DH, while Alec Bohm is out of the lineup, allowing Schwarber to start at first base.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Schwarber’s 2026 Season

Schwarber struggled at the plate heading into Sunday but has put together another dominant season overall.

He enters Monday night batting .247 across 417 at-bats with 68 runs, 103 hits, a league-leading 35 home runs and 68 RBIs, while slugging .535 with a .903 OPS.

Looking at the Phillies

Philadelphia is currently 63-56 overall, which has them firmly in the NL East race despite trailing the Atlanta Braves by 8.5 games for first place with exactly 43 games remaining.

However, they’ve put themselves in position to remain firmly in the mix for the NL postseason as a Wild Card team. If the season ended today, they would hold one of the final two spots, as they’re tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The San Diego Padres trail both teams by just 1.0 game.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Cardinals Series

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