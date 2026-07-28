Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision During Marlins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies held a 7-5 lead over the Miami Marlins entering the ninth inning on Monday night but surrendered three runs to fall 8-7.

Philadelphia enters Tuesday night’s contest having lost five of its last six games, and the team decided to make a notable lineup change for Game 2 of the series.

Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision

Despite recording a hit in each of his last five games, slugger Kyle Schwarber will not be in the starting lineup against Miami.

While Schwarber has primarily served as the designated hitter, he has carried a heavy workload throughout the month, and interim manager Don Mattingly viewed Tuesday as an opportunity to give him a rest or use him off the bench if needed.

Bryson Stott will start at second base and move into the No. 2 spot in the order, while Trea Turner will lead off. Bryce Harper will serve as the designated hitter and bat third, followed by Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh in the fourth and fifth spots.

Phillies 7/28 T. Turner SS

B. Stott 2B

B. Harper DH

A. Bohm 1B

B. Marsh LF

E. Sosa 3B

J. Crawford CF

B. De La Cruz RF

G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 28, 2026

Schwarber’s 2026 Season

Schwarber has remained one of the most dominant hitters in baseball throughout the 2026 season.

He’s appeared in 103 games with 385 at-bats, slashing .252/.545/.911 with 63 runs, 97 hits, a league-leading 33 home runs, and 62 RBIs.

Phillies Right Now

As for the Phillies, they remain right in the mix despite their recent skid. Philadelphia currently sits at 57-50 overall, placing them second in the NL East, 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would qualify for the postseason as the second Wild Card team and would have to travel to face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in a best-of-three series.