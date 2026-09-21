Philadelphia Phillies Announce Pitcher News Before Series Against Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies have a day off on Monday, but they’ll begin a massive series at home Tuesday against the National League-best Milwaukee Brewers.

Currently, the Brewers are just a few wins away from clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the NL, while the Phillies are fighting for the top Wild Card spot alongside the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres.

Philadelphia is coming off a four-game set with the New York Mets that they split and now holds an 86-70 overall record with just six regular-season games remaining.

They sit one game behind both the Cubs and Padres, who are tied at 87-69.

Phillies Announce Pitcher News

Ahead of their series with the Brewers, the Phillies have officially listed their probable starting pitchers for the three-game homestand.

The only day that remains undecided for both teams is Thursday, as they’ll each have quick turnarounds on Friday when they begin the final series of the regular season.

Tuesday: RHP Zack Wheeler (13-5, 2.99 ERA, 177 strikeouts) vs. RHP Dustin May (7-9, 4.61 ERA, 137 strikeouts)

Wednesday: RHP Aaron Nola (7-10, 4.49 ERA, 169 strikeouts) vs. RHP Logan Henderson (10-3, 2.51 ERA, 107 strikeouts)

Thursday: TBD vs. TBD

Phillies Starting Rotation

Philadelphia has relied on Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo, who currently sits on the IL, to anchor its rotation.

All three hold ERAs below 3.00, and the Phillies’ pitching staff has a collective 3.98 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP, 1,492 strikeouts, 461 walks, and 41 saves across 1,367.1 innings.

Looking at Philadelphia

With the lineup the Phillies have, along with Wheeler and Sanchez leading the rotation, they certainly aren’t an easy out for anyone.

However, based on the current standings, the Phillies would have to go on the road in the Wild Card round for a best-of-three series against the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta has beaten Philadelphia in three of four series this year, while the teams split the other one, giving the Braves a 9-4 head-to-head record.