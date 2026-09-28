Philadelphia Phillies Announce Pitching News Before Wild Card Series vs. Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies edged their way into the NL postseason when they clinched on Sunday, the very last day of the regular season.

Now, they’ll begin a best-of-three series Tuesday afternoon when they take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 at 2 p.m. ET at Truist Park.

Ahead of the opener, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly announced some important news regarding the team’s pitching.

Phillies Name Jesus Luzardo Game 1 Starter

Despite making his last start on Sept. 7 due to left shoulder inflammation that sidelined him, left-hander Jesus Luzardo will return to the rotation on Tuesday afternoon and start the opener against the Braves.

How much he’ll be able to pitch is certainly a question. But if he’s anywhere close to the pitcher he’s been all season, he gives the Phillies a puncher’s chance against an Atlanta team that’s expected to start left-handed ace Chris Sale.

Right-hander Andrew Painter will work out of the bullpen for Philadelphia, and it’s likely that after Luzardo gives them whatever he can, Painter could come in as a bulk reliever.

Jesus Luzardo will start, “or I should say open,” for the Phillies tomorrow, Don Mattingly said. — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) September 28, 2026

Luzardo’s 2026 Season

This season, Luzardo was one of the best pitchers in the NL. He posted a 14-5 record and a 2.86 ERA across 29 starts, along with a 6.5 WAR and 221 strikeouts across 179.2 innings.

He entered Sunday’s game against the Rays with a four-run lead in the eighth inning and threw just four pitches to retire the side, with Tampa Bay grounding out each time.

Starting against Atlanta will be a big jump for Luzardo, but giving the Phillies two clean innings to open the game would still help given the state of their rotation.

Looking at the Phillies Rotation

Zack Wheeler started Sunday’s game because Philadelphia needed a win, while left-hander Cristopher Sanchez last took the mound on Friday. So, Sanchez should be available for Game 2, with Game 3 likely going to right-hander Aaron Nola if it gets to that point.