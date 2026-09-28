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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Pitching News Before Wild Card Series vs. Braves

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 01: Starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies is removed by manager Don Mattingly #8 during the seventh inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 01, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies edged their way into the NL postseason when they clinched on Sunday, the very last day of the regular season.

Now, they’ll begin a best-of-three series Tuesday afternoon when they take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 at 2 p.m. ET at Truist Park.

Ahead of the opener, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly announced some important news regarding the team’s pitching.

Phillies Name Jesus Luzardo Game 1 Starter

Despite making his last start on Sept. 7 due to left shoulder inflammation that sidelined him, left-hander Jesus Luzardo will return to the rotation on Tuesday afternoon and start the opener against the Braves.

How much he’ll be able to pitch is certainly a question. But if he’s anywhere close to the pitcher he’s been all season, he gives the Phillies a puncher’s chance against an Atlanta team that’s expected to start left-handed ace Chris Sale.

Right-hander Andrew Painter will work out of the bullpen for Philadelphia, and it’s likely that after Luzardo gives them whatever he can, Painter could come in as a bulk reliever.

Luzardo’s 2026 Season

This season, Luzardo was one of the best pitchers in the NL. He posted a 14-5 record and a 2.86 ERA across 29 starts, along with a 6.5 WAR and 221 strikeouts across 179.2 innings.

He entered Sunday’s game against the Rays with a four-run lead in the eighth inning and threw just four pitches to retire the side, with Tampa Bay grounding out each time.

Starting against Atlanta will be a big jump for Luzardo, but giving the Phillies two clean innings to open the game would still help given the state of their rotation.

Looking at the Phillies Rotation

Zack Wheeler started Sunday’s game because Philadelphia needed a win, while left-hander Cristopher Sanchez last took the mound on Friday. So, Sanchez should be available for Game 2, with Game 3 likely going to right-hander Aaron Nola if it gets to that point.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Pitching News Before Wild Card Series vs. Braves

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