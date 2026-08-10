Philadelphia Phillies Announce Starting Pitchers for Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies avoided the sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling 7-6 victory in extra innings.

Philadelphia is now 6-4 over its last 10 games and will head on the road for a brief trip to St. Louis on Monday night to start a three-game series against the Cardinals.

Ahead of the series, the Phillies have officially announced their expected starting pitchers for all three matchups.

Phillies Probable Starters

Monday: Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.48 ERA) vs. Hunter Dobbins (2-2, 3.60 ERA)

Tuesday: Cristopher Sánchez (15-4, 2.65 ERA) vs. Andre Pallante (12-6, 3.63 ERA)

Wednesday: Zack Wheeler (10-3, 2.69 ERA) vs. Kyle Leahy (8-4, 3.45 ERA)

Phillies Rotation This Season

The Phillies have continued to be anchored by the front end of their rotation, which is headlined by Sánchez and Wheeler, who have been two of the best pitchers in the majors this season.

Jesús Luzardo has also found success this season with a 10-5 record and 3.32 ERA, but the back end of the rotation, which has mainly consisted of Painter and veteran Aaron Nola, has been one of the team’s biggest flaws throughout the season. Philadelphia didn’t really address the issue at the trade deadline, despite many believing it would.

Philadelphia Right Now

The Phillies are currently 63-56, yet they’re 8.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East with 43 games remaining in the regular season.

However, if the season ended today, the Phillies would hold one of the final two Wild Card spots. They currently have the same record as the Arizona Diamondbacks, with both teams holding a 1.0-game lead over the San Diego Padres.