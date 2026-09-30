Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Alec Bohm Change During Braves Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing for their season on Wednesday afternoon in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia held tight with Atlanta throughout Game 1 and even took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning.

However, after Braves infielder Austin Riley hit a three-run home run, Atlanta took a 5-3 lead, which ultimately became the final score.

Now, in Game 2, the Phillies will send left-handed ace Cristopher Sanchez to the mound, while the Braves will have right-hander Tyler Mahle on the bump.

Phillies Announce Sudden Alec Bohm Change

Ahead of the matchup, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly made a few sudden changes to his starting lineup.

With a righty on the mound, Brandon Marsh is back in the order, while Mattingly moved Bryson Stott up from the seven spot all the way to cleanup, replacing the role Alec Bohm held on Tuesday.

As for Bohm, he will drop one spot in the order and bat fifth in front of Marsh, who will hit in the six hole.

Here’s the full Phillies starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/30 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper RF B. Stott 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Marsh LF E. Sosa 3B J. Crawford CF J. Realmuto C C. Sánchez SP.”

Phillies 9/30 T. Turner SS

K. Schwarber DH

B. Harper RF

B. Stott 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Marsh LF

E. Sosa 3B

J. Crawford CF

J. Realmuto C C. Sánchez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 30, 2026

Lineup Update

Roughly 30 minutes after releasing their starting lineup, the Phillies announced on social media that they had made another lineup change.

Mattingly decided to swap Stott and Bohm in the order once more, which means Bohm will move back into the cleanup spot, while Stott will still move up in the order and bat fifth.

Via Phillies: “Updated lineup: SS: Turner DH: Schwarber RF: Harper 1B: Bohm 2B: Stott LF: Marsh 3B: Sosa CF: Crawford C: Realmuto Sanchez LHP.”

Updated lineup: SS: Turner

DH: Schwarber

RF: Harper

1B: Bohm

2B: Stott

LF: Marsh

3B: Sosa

CF: Crawford

C: Realmuto Sanchez LHP https://t.co/VZdsYFFJnM — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 30, 2026

Looking Ahead to Phillies Game 2 Matchup

Philadelphia recorded six hits off Braves ace Chris Sale in Game 1. And they’re going to have to generate even more offense if they want to extend the series into Thursday.

Sanchez is also going to have to go fairly deep into this game, or it could spell disaster for the Phillies, who used top closer Jhoan Duran for two innings in Game 1, as well as Alex McFarlane.