Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Alec Bohm Decision During Astros Series

The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Houston Astros 6-5 in their series opener Tuesday night.

Now, ahead of Game 2, which will feature each team’s ace with right-hander Hunter Brown on the mound for the Astros and Cristopher Sanchez for Philadelphia, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly made some sudden changes to his starting lineup, including one involving infielder Alec Bohm.

Phillies Announce Bohm Decision

After going 1-for-4 with a double Tuesday night, Mattingly is electing to give Bohm the day off for Wednesday’s evening clash, as he’s played in pretty much every game over the last week.

He’s spent the majority of his time at first base, and for Game 2 against Houston, slugger Kyle Schwarber will make that transition to the field while Bryce Harper moves into the designated hitter spot.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup with Bohm out:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/9 K. Schwarber 1B T. Turner SS B. Harper DH L. Arraez 2B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF J. Realmuto C B. De La Cruz RF C. Sánchez SP.”

Phillies 9/9 K. Schwarber 1B

T. Turner SS

B. Harper DH

L. Arraez 2B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Crawford CF

J. Realmuto C

B. De La Cruz RF C. Sánchez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 9, 2026

Looking at Bohm’s 2026 Campaign

Bohm has played in 138 games for the Phillies this season and currently owns a .246 batting average, a .389 slugging percentage and a .697 OPS. Across 509 at-bats, Bohm has scored 55 runs, collected 125 hits, launched 15 home runs and driven in 80 runs.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia has positioned itself in a very good spot to make the playoffs, but it’s currently in a race with the Chicago Cubs for the top Wild Card spot. That would determine which team gets to host a best-of-three series in the first round rather than playing on the road.

The Phillies are 81-64 overall, 4.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and a half-game ahead of the Cubs for the top Wild Card spot.