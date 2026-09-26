Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Alec Bohm Decision During Rays Series

The Philadelphia Phillies have their backs pressed firmly against the wall entering Saturday night’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Philadelphia lost 2-0 on Friday night, while the Arizona Diamondbacks won 11-4 against the San Diego Padres. That means the D-Backs are now just one game behind the Phillies for the final Wild Card spot in the National League with two games remaining. It’s also important to note that Arizona holds the tiebreaker.

Ahead of the pivotal matchup on Saturday, interim manager Don Mattingly made some notable changes to his starting lineup as infielder Luis Arraez remains out with an ankle injury.

Phillies Announce Sudden Alec Bohm Decision

Among the players moving around in the lineup is slugger Alec Bohm, who, after spending what seems like weeks at first base since the Phillies acquired Arraez, is suddenly going to get the start at third base in Game 2 of the series.

This means Bryce Harper will move back from the outfield and get the start at first base.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/26 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B B. De La Cruz RF B. Marsh LF J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP.”

Phillies 9/26 T. Turner SS

K. Schwarber DH

B. Harper 1B

A. Bohm 3B

B. Stott 2B

B. De La Cruz RF

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 26, 2026

Looking at Bohm’s 2026 Season

It was a slow start to the year for Bohm, but in the second half of the season, he’s been one of the Phillies’ most reliable hitters night in and night out.

Entering Saturday, he’s appeared in 153 games and, across his 561 at-bats this season, he’s hitting .251 with 58 runs, 141 hits, 15 home runs, and 88 RBIs while slugging .387 with a .702 OPS.