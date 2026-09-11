Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Brandon Marsh Decision Before Braves Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are entering a massive weekend series on the road against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia currently trails the Braves by four games in the NL East, and ahead of Friday’s series opener, which features right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola and Braves lefty Chris Sale, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly announced a few sudden lineup decisions.

Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision

After exiting Thursday’s game after fouling a ball off his foot, Phillies All-Star Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup on Friday night against the Braves.

It seems as if he’s still available to appear in the game, and it’s simply his normal platoon role when a left-handed pitcher is on the mound.

Replacing him in the outfield will be Bryan De La Cruz in left field, while Derek Hill will man center field and Bryce Harper will man right field.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/11 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa 3B B. De La Cruz LF J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF A. Nola SP.”

Phillies 9/11 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

E. Sosa 3B

B. De La Cruz LF

J. Realmuto C

D. Hill CF A. Nola SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 11, 2026

Looking at Marsh’s 2026 Season

In his sixth MLB season, it’s been by far Marsh’s best year, as he was named the only All-Star starter for the Phillies.

He’s currently hitting .267 across 141 games and 491 at-bats, where he’s recorded 67 runs, 131 hits, 17 home runs, and 58 RBIs, while slugging .418 with a .729 OPS.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia currently holds an 82-65 overall record. And if the season concluded today, they’d hold the top Wild Card spot, which would set them up to host a best-of-three series at home against the Chicago Cubs.

After this weekend, they’ll have remaining series against the Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays.